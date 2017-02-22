5 worst low blows in MMA

The low blows that made men around the world cringe.

@ACillanki by Akash Cillanki Top 5 / Top 10 22 Feb 2017, 18:25 IST

Not a pretty sight

Mixed martial arts is not for the faint of heart. It is a full contact sport where fights are decided by one’s ability to brutalise their opponent. Despite the vicious nature of MMA, though, there are rules and regulations in place to ensure the safety of fighters.

One of the most sacred rules in the world of MMA is the prohibition of hitting a fighter in his private areas. It is one of the dirtiest moves in the game and due to the debilitating effects a shot to the nads can have, referees are instructed to keep a close eye on proceedings to make sure it doesn’t happen.

In the event of a low blow, the fight is immediately stopped and the fighter who has received damage is given enough recovery time. In case he can’t recover, he is usually given the win via disqualification. Fights are won and lost through low blows.

Despite these stringent measures, there have been instances of low blows in MMA and they are not a pretty sight. So, without any further ado, here are the 5 worst low blows in MMA:

#5 Alessio Sakara vs. Ron Faircloth

Back in the early days of the UFC, Alessio Sakara was making his debut with the promotion at UFC 55 against Ron Faircloth. The Italian was considered a high-level boxer and there was a lot of hype surrounding his first foray into the elite level of MMA.

However, Sakara wasn’t really given the opportunity to show off his skills, as Faircloth caught him with a vicious groin shot early on in the fight. It was a crunching blow that caught him flush and there was little he could do about it.

Props to Sakara for attempting to get back into the fight but the blow proved too painful and is one of the few rare instances where a UFC fight was stopped due to a low blow. Not the prettiest way for your first fight to end