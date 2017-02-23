5 WWE female Superstars who should try MMA

We're confident they can pull this off.

@HJKettle by Harry Kettle Top 5 / Top 10 23 Feb 2017, 16:10 IST

Charlotte is one of the greatest female athletes in the world today

Ever since the introduction of women to the UFC, we've seen some of the most remarkable fights in the history of the company take place. People like Ronda Rousey, Amanda Nunes and Miesha Tate have shown the world what they can do, and in the process have changed the sport forever.

So then, why not build on this legacy with a whole host of women who know a thing or two about starting a revolution.

The worlds of professional wrestling and mixed martial arts collide more often than you might have thought, with the two forms of sports entertainment requiring a number of similar attributes in order to succeed. Sure, pro wrestlers wouldn't be able to just walk into the Octagon, but with a bit of fine tuning, it's certainly possible.

Which is why we've created a list detailing five women within the WWE right now who could continue to pave the way for young fighters of the future. It would definitely lead to quite an interesting transition period for them all, but confidence is the key to success and these women know a thing or two about that, given their backgrounds.

So with all of that in mind, let's take a look at five female superstars who should try their hand at MMA.

#1 Charlotte Flair

Is there anyone better right now?

Charlotte Flair may be the queen of the squared circle, but if her rapid development as a professional wrestler is anything to go by, then it seems entirely possible that she could thrive in other sports, too.

She is young, athletic and appears to be genetically superior to just about everyone she gets in the ring with, which is saying something, given the quality of her opposition in the past.

Her ability to learn and grow as a performer is staggering and she continues to get better with each passing week. If you can translate that into the mixed martial arts world then you've got a real talent on your hands, and given her early success in the WWE, it seems entirely possible that she can pull this off.

Plus, just think about how great Flair vs. Rousey would be. We move on to a woman who helped to kickstart Charlotte's career.