Five WWE heels that deserve an MMA-style beatdown

These people really need their teeth kicked in.

@ACillanki by Akash Cillanki Top 5 / Top 10 09 Feb 2017, 13:50 IST

The face that everyone loves to hate

Heels in the WWE today have become a rarity. By that, I mean true heels. The type that really make people despise them. Nowadays it’s the likes of Kevin Owens, Chris Jericho, and AJ Styles that the fans actually root for instead of your usual babyfaces.

So, in this era of false heels, I would like to take the time to celebrate the true heels of the pro-wrestling world. These men and women have perfected the art of making audiences hate them, day in and day out.

And, what better way to celebrate these heels than to imagine them getting their backsides kicked by some of the most monstrous people in the world – mixed martial arts fighters. It would bring us no small amount of joy to see these despised figures locked in a UFC octagon against some of the most brutal men and women in the world today.

So, without further ado, here are five WWE heels that deserve an MMA-style beatdown:

#1 The Miz

The Miz has probably been the best heel in WWE over the past 12 months. Elevating his game to the next level, his promos have been on-point and he’s always been able to draw a negative reaction from the crowd, no matter which city he’s performing in.

Teaming up with real-life wife, Maryse, Miz has engaged in a number of memorable feuds in 2016, but perhaps none as enthralling as the non-physical feud he has had with Smackdown Live’s General Manager – Daniel Bryan.

This feud has made Miz public enemy number one, and it is a title that he embraces. And, this is why it would be positively glorious to see him get his teeth knocked out inside the octagon.

Put him up against an Anthony ‘Rumble’ Johnson and watch him get knocked out with just one flow. The stuff of dreams.