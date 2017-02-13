6 MMA fighters who should compete in the Elimination Chamber

It'd be great to see these six guys fight inside Satan's Structure.

@ACillanki by Akash Cillanki Top 5 / Top 10 13 Feb 2017, 20:01 IST

It would be a treat to see Jones in the Chamber

As we come off WWE’s latest PPV – Elimination Chamber – where The Eater of World, Bray Wyatt, finally captured his first WWE Title, we can’t help but want more of that action. It was probably the best Elimination Chamber match of all-time, far eclipsing the mediocre matches that have taken place inside Satan’s Prison in recent years.

But, this great match has also got us thinking about how the Elimination Chamber would affect proceedings in an MMA sense. Which fighters are best equipped to handle the monstrous prison? Which fighters have the biggest grudges that can be decided inside the Chamber?

With that in mind, today we take a look at the six men from the world of mixed martial arts who can make the perfect transition from the Octagon cage to the elaborate cage around the squared circle.

So, without further ado, here are 6 fighters who should compete in the Elimination Chamber:

#6 Jon Jones

Jones is one of those fighters who will feel right at home inside the WWE’s steel structure

We start off with one of the most dominant MMA fighters of all-time, Jon Jones. Bones is perhaps the most naturally gifted fighter of his generation, easily able to adapt his style as the situation dictates.

With his natural power, speed, and understanding of the fight game, Jones is one of those fighters who will feel right at home inside the WWE’s steel structure. To add to this, his charisma and will to impress will fit in without the opportunity for jaw-dropping spots.

Jones is also equally comfortable in dealing with opponents of different sizes – something which is a must when you consider a tricky prospect such as putting six different MMA fighters together in a WWE style match.

In addition to all of these pros, Jones is also great at grappling and wrestling. And the cherry on top – which will also bring us nicely to our next entrant – is his rivalry with Daniel Cormier. Theirs is a rivalry that deserves to be settled inside the Chamber.