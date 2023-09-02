6 ONE Championship stars who call Evolve MMA their home

When discussing the rise of MMA in Asia and around the globe, it would be remiss not to mention Evolve MMA. This Singapore-based gym and the prestigious Evolve Fight Team has been an integral part of the combat sports ecosystem, producing world-class fighters and serving as a hub for martial arts excellence.

Evolve MMA is not just a place where people go to sweat; it's a breeding ground for champions. The facility offers training in various martial arts disciplines, including Muay Thai, Brazilian jiu-jitsu (BJJ), boxing, submission grappling (No-Gi) and, of course, MMA. It boasts an impressive array of world champion instructors, ensuring that the training is not only versatile but also top-notch. This has made it a go-to destination for both aspiring fighters and established professionals looking to hone their skills.

What sets ONE Championship apart from its competitors is not merely its focus on high-quality fights but also its holistic approach. The organization delves deep into the philosophical and disciplined aspects of martial arts. This unique perspective appeals to an audience that appreciates these elements as much as the raw physicality of combat sports. ONE Championship’s scope isn't limited to MMA; it also showcases other forms of martial arts like Muay Thai and kickboxing. This breadth of combat disciplines attracts a wide array of fans and practitioners, making its events a melting pot of martial arts cultures.

Therefore, it is to no surprise that several fighters from different backgrounds have chosen to join Evolve MMA and The Evolve Fight Team to hone their craft. Today we will talk about the different reasons why several ONE world champions and superstars chose Evolve MMA as their home.

#1 Mikey ‘Darth Rigatoni’ Musumeci - Growing connections with Jiu-Jitsu

ONE flyweight submission grappling world champion Mikey Musumeci.

Fascinated by the reach and connection that Brazilian jiu-jitsu brought, Musumeci was motivated by his aspiration to excel. After signing with ONE Championship, it was then and there that ONE flyweight submission grappling world champion Mikey Musumeci decided to remain in Singapore to deepen his jiu-jitsu skills and landed at Evolve MMA. Being part of the prestigious Evolve Fight Team as well as the world champion instructors team was a move that aligned seamlessly with his own desires and requirements of competing at the highest level in submission grappling, along with passing on his knowledge of grappling to students. Musumeci has thoroughly enjoyed his time training in Singapore as it was through jiu-jitsu that he realized it is a tool and activity that can be used to connect with people from all over the world, with different languages, races or religions.

Since joining the ranks of ONE Championship and The Evolve Fight Team, Musumeci has won the inaugural ONE flyweight submission grappling world championship title and achieved an undefeated streak of 5-0.

Be sure to look out for him as Musumeci will compete in an openweight submission grappling match slated for ONE Fight Night 15 on Oct 6 against the legendary Shinya ‘Tobikan Judan’ Aoki.

“One thing I find so fascinating is that every training I do here at Evolve MMA typically has 5-7 people from different countries in it! What is incredible is that even though we are all from different countries, we all become the same when we are on the mat training."

"Jiu-jitsu teaches us that regardless of race, religion, or country, we are all the same! We are all humans with the same love and passion, and jiu jitsu can be used to connect us all."

#2 ‘The Panda’ Xiong Jing Nan - Achieving self-improvement and excellence

ONE women's strawweight MMA world champion Xiong Jing Nan

Originally from Shandong, China, Xiong Jing Nan earned her status as the first-ever ONE women’s strawweight world champion while training at Bali MMA, with that win, she became the first Chinese world champion in mixed martial arts history. However, driven by an insatiable desire to continually improve, she took on two highly competitive fights against Angela Lee.

Impressed by her prowess, she was subsequently offered the opportunity to elevate her skills by joining Singapore's esteemed Evolve MMA and their prestigious Evolve Fight Team, where she would train alongside other world champions in a bid to fuel her continuous pursuit of excellence in the ring.

This strategic move to Singapore bore fruit, as Xiong, also known as ‘The Panda,’ successfully defended her title in a thrilling rematch against Angela Lee.

Along with her successful defense of the title, Xiong went on and accumulated an amazing 9-1 fight record, with her latest 4 bouts being back-to-back victories. Watching Xiong unfold in the next match will be an exciting event as it will be a special rules striking match at ONE Fight Night 14 on September 29 against Nat ‘Wondergirl’ Jaroonsak.

“I am so grateful for the opportunity to move to Singapore to train alongside all the world champions here at Evolve MMA. We all share the same dream and work relentlessly to achieve our goals.”

#3 Demetrious ‘Mighty Mouse’ Johnson - A roster of Muay Thai world champions

ONE flyweight MMA world champion Demetrious Johnson

It's hardly an overstatement to suggest that Demetrious ‘Mighty Mouse’ Johnson could very well be the reigning pound-for-pound monarch of MMA. What distinguishes him from other fighters is his singular focus on challenging only the best competitors in the sport, coupled with an aversion to the controversies that often surround it.

With this mindset, Johnson made the calculated decision to join Singapore's esteemed Evolve MMA after joining ONE Championship, aligning himself with the prestigious Evolve Fight Team that is filled to the brim with former and present Muay Thai world champions, allowing him to learn and practice with the best. This alliance not only sustains his track record of excellence but also positions him to square off against the most formidable MMA fighters on the global stage.

Johnson went on to win multiple accolades, such as the 2019 ONE Flyweight World Grand Prix champion, ONE flyweight world championship which he has successfully defended and still holds the title to this day. In a series of trilogy matches against Adriano Moraes and a mixed rules showdown with current flyweight Muay Thai world champion Rodtang ‘The Iron Man’ Jitmuangnon, Johnson's tenure in ONE Championship has been nothing short of electrifying.

Yet, like many fighters who have reached a certain stage in their careers, whispers about retirement have begun to circulate. Johnson even hinted that his most recent bout with Moraes could be his swan song.

Regardless of the future, Johnson has delivered many captivating moments ever since he entered the ONE Championship arena. Here's hoping that he continues to enthrall us for a while longer.

“The guys at Evolve MMA, the Muay Thai masters have been doing it since they were kids. They have become multiple time world champions. I think they can probably teach me a few things here and there. And everyone trains hard for his fight, and I don’t want to disrespect any of my opponents.”

#4 Amir Khan - Singapore’s finest MMA gym

ONE lightweight contender Amir Khan

Though now recognized as one of Asia's premier martial artists, homegrown MMA superstar Amir Khan's journey to the top was anything but smooth sailing. Fueled by an indomitable spirit and an unwavering drive for excellence, Khan was determined to prove that achieving MMA stardom in Singapore wasn't just a pipe dream but a tangible goal within reach.

Motivated by his insatiable thirst for victory, Khan took a calculated risk and auditioned for a spot on the illustrious Evolve Fight Team. He was guided by the philosophy that to excel truly, one must train among the elite. Admission to the Evolve Fight Team was notoriously exclusive, extended only through invitation.

Therefore, Khan was elated to learn that his trial had not only been acknowledged but had also resulted in a successful invitation, affirming his place among the sport's best.

Khan subsequently signed with ONE Championship and has accumulated several finishes showcasing his immense talent. In fact, at one point in time, Khan held the record for most knockouts in ONE history but has since been overtaken. Record or not, we are excited to see Khan back in the ring at ONE Fight Night 14, going against Eduard Folayang in a lightweight MMA rematch on September 29.

"It's no doubt Evolve is the best in Asia, a world class MMA training gym and I have been monitoring the growth of MMA in Singapore and Asia and feel Evolve is the right place for me to be in and to move to the next level in MMA."

#5 Marcus ‘Buchecha’ Almeida - Achieving success as a teacher and a competitor

ONE heavyweight contender Marcus 'Buchecha' Almeida

With an unparalleled record as a 17-time BJJ world champion, including six titles in the openweight category—a feat still unmatched. Marcus ‘Buchecha’ Almeida felt that he had scaled the summit of Brazilian jiu-jitsu. Eager for new challenges, he set his sights on transitioning to the competitive arena of MMA.

Fortuitously, Almeida was extended an invitation to join Singapore's esteemed Evolve MMA and its elite Evolve Fight Team and subsequently joined ONE Championship, where he has achieved a feat that no one else has done before – finishing every victory in the first round, along with a 4-win undefeated streak.

Unfortunately, that undefeated streak got broken by ‘Reug Reug’ Oumar Kane, but we are sure this is just a start for Almeida, and we are bound to see him return with a burning passion for victory.

Beyond the rigorous training that honed his MMA skills, Almeida discovered an unexpected yet fulfilling passion for teaching. Evolve MMA provided the perfect platform for him to cultivate this dual calling, allowing him to both refine his combat skills and impart his knowledge, all within the same world-class setting.

“I’m thrilled to join the EVOLVE Fight Team, Asia’s greatest World Championship team. After my long-awaited trip to teach a seminar at EVOLVE MMA, it confirmed my desire to be part of the organization because of the warm culture and good people. I also plan to share my BJJ knowledge with all students and athletes at EVOLVE MMA during my visits.”

#6 Alex “Little Rock” Silva - Challenging himself in different ways

Former ONE strawweight MMA world champion Alex Silva

Motivated by an unquenchable thirst for self-improvement, Alex ‘Little Rock’ Silva is a unique talent in the world of athletics, having secured world titles across multiple sports. Shortly after making an impactful professional debut in ONE Championship in September 2011, Silva found his calling and a sense of community.

Teaming up with his good friend Leandro ‘Brodinho'’ Issa, he took on a dual position as both athlete and instructor at Singapore's premier Evolve MMA. Silva clinched the ONE strawweight world title in 2017, embracing this twofold role, but that was not the end. In 2022, Silva lost in a controversial knockout decision to Adrian Mattheis, but he came back three months later and won the grudge match via submission in the first round.

At Evolve MMA, he found the diverse platform he'd been searching for—one that not only sharpened his existing skills but also offered him fresh challenges, fueling his lifelong pursuit of testing his limits in various areas of his life. Even as he juggled his roles as a competitor and BJJ coach, Silva always kept his roots in mind.

Recently, he took the initiative to give back to his community in Ubatuba, Brazil, which he and his friend Leandro ‘Brodinho’ Issa call home. Silva offered locals a six-month English learning program, only asking them to share their aspirations and dreams with him in return.

With all that Silva has achieved in the ring and on the mats, we are keen to see what is next for Alex ‘Little Rock’ Silva.

“I have competed in many, many BJJ tournaments. And when martial arts started growing, I felt I wanted to test myself in a different way.”

As interest in martial arts surges globally and new markets beckon, the future holds endless possibilities. As it expands, we anticipate many positive developments— from enhanced talent identification methods and state-of-the-art training centers for aspiring fighters to an upgraded spectator experience that keeps fans on the edge of their seats. Who knows what we will get to see in the future?