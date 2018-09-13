6 UFC Fighters with Most Submissions in Title Bouts

Ken Shamrock and Ronda Rousey are just two of the stars to have made submission their forte!

UFC Title Fights are momentous occasions for the promotion. For any fighter to be given the honour of getting the right to challenge for the title, they must have worked their way up their fighting in numerous difficult bouts one after the other, working their way up the roster.

The UFC Title Bout is a moment that any fighter waits for breathlessly so that they have the honour of saying that they competed in a Title Fight in the most prestigious Mixed Martial Arts company in the world. The ultimate goal, for each fighter, is to hold gold in their respective divisions, so that they are recognised as the best fighter in the world in that division at the moment.

When the bout finally arrives, it is a tense moment for both the challenger and title holder, as a few moments in the Octagon will determine their future. So, at that moment, it is important that they specialised in a particular finish so that they can use it in their fight, to end the bout as soon as possible for them.

Among these, there are those fighters who specialised in submission holds. Their capability with submissions have seen them win numerous times in different fights, but when it comes to title fights, it helped them out a lot more as well.

In this list, we will talk about 6 stars who won the most title fights with the use of submissions.

#6 Ronda Rousey - 3 Submissions:

UFC 207: Nunes v Rousey

Ronda Rousey may now be a WWE star, but in her prime, she was the woman to bring a huge change and what can now ironically be called a revolution in the world of Mixed Martial Arts. Arriving in WWE during the middle of their Women's Division being changed up, Rousey seems to have a talent for being where the change is happening.

During her tenure in UFC, however, it was she who inspired the start of the Women's Division in the Mixed Martial Arts Titan. She had an undefeated run, holding onto the UFC Women's Bantamweight Title, seeming completely indomitable to anyone who looked at her run in the company. She would eventually be knocked off her perch, with two back to back fights which saw her leave the sport entirely, but for a long while, it appeared that she could not be beaten.

Her three Submission wins for the title in UFC were against big name fighters. The first one was in the fight against Liz Carmouche at UFC 157, and the second came in the very next bout in UFC 168, where she faced and took out Miesha Tate.

Her final win by Submission in a title bout came when she took on and defeated Cat Zingano in an infamous 14 seconds. Her fight against Miesha remains the longest of her UFC career, going into the 3rd round, but she was still able to get her to submit 58 seconds into the third round. Her submission move of choice was the armbar, a kayfabe version of which she still uses in the WWE.

