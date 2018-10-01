Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
7 Best Fights in UFC History

Paul Benson
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
1.41K   //    01 Oct 2018, 15:54 IST

Conor McGregor elbows Nate Diaz in their classic at UFC 202

The UFC came into existence 25 years ago on November 12, 1993 and ever since then has seen the premier performers in Mixed Martial Arts compete against one another inside the famed Octagon.

Playing host to fighters possessing an all manner of fighting disciplines such as Kickboxing, Boxing, Judo, Ju-Jitsu, Wrestling, Sambo and many, many more, the UFC has produced an incredible amount of stunning action on its shows.

Extremely difficult to whittle down the classic matches the promotion has offered in the past quarter of a century, this slideshow attempts to counts down seven of the very best in history.


#7 Chuck Liddell vs Wanderlei Silva - UFC 79 (December 29, 2007)

Wanderlei Silva and Chuck Liddell go to war

This bout was billed as a "dream" match between two of the best Light-Heavyweights in MMA history and it undoubtedly was. It perhaps came two years too late to catch both fighters at the peak of their powers but its placement on this list speaks volumes about the fact that the legends did not disappoint.

This fight marked Wanderlei Silva's return to UFC for the first time in over seven years after he had dominated the Japanese promotion, Pride FC for much of the intervening period.

Although no-one knew it at the time, this match turned out to be Chuck Liddell's final ever MMA victory and his sole win of his final six bouts.

Both men were coming into this fight having lost their two previous outings but these two warriors turned the clock back in impressive fashion as they looked to cement their legacies at the expense of one another.

Liddell started the stronger with his striking, mainly keeping Silva at bay before the "Axe-Murderer" turned things up in the second, dropping "The Iceman" to the canvas and unleashing impressive flurries of punches before Liddell managed to stem the changing tide by opening a cut above Silva's eye.

Liddell upped the ante in the final round, immediately taking Silva down with an impressive take-down and unleashing solid combinations which proved to be the difference. Liddell won via unanimous decision in a fight that is still revered over a decade on.

