8 greatest nicknames in MMA history

Can you imagine a world without nicknames in combat sports? I honestly can't. They are as deeply ingrained into the fabric of combat sports as colour commentators, cutmen and controversy.

Imagine a world where we don't hear Bruce Buffer roaring out an obscure, intimidating or outright hilarious nickname while introducing a fighter. Frankly, that's not a world I want to be a part of.

I've put together a list of the eight Mixed Martial Artists I believe have the greatest nicknames in MMA history, some you'll be familiar with, others perhaps not, but I hope you'll agree that these eight fighters have all been blessed by the nickname gods.

Before anybody gets upset in the comments, I know there are a number of exceptional nicknames out there who didn't make it on to this list. Let's kick things off with honourable mentions to the following fighters who didn't make the list;

Quinton "Rampage" Jackson, "The Iceman" Chuck Liddell, Rick "The Horror" Story, "The Gracie Hunter" Kazushi Sakuraba, Rick "The Ginger With Intent To Injure" Pfeifer (who really should be part of this list...), Joey "Mexicutioner" Beltran and John "The White Mike Tyson" Phillips.

Now that that's out of the way, let's get into the list of the greatest nicknames in MMA history.

"The Axe Murderer" Wanderlei Silva

MMA Record: 35-14-1

If we're talking about the greatest nicknames in Mixed Martial Arts, where better to begin than "The Axe Murderer"?

With a professional MMA career spanning more than two decades, Wanderlei Silva has experienced everything the sport has to offer and can legitimately be considered a certified Mixed Martial Arts legend.

In his prime, the nickname was one of the most appropriate monikers in MMA. Silva can boast a total of 22 wins in PRIDE FC (a record which will never be broken) with 15 of those coming via stoppage. While things may not have gone exactly to plan when he made his way back to the UFC after his spell in PRIDE, Silva remained an extremely dangerous man with 3 of his 4 UFC wins coming via stoppage, including a memorable finish in his final octagon appearance against Brian Stann, in what is widely considered to be one of the greatest UFC fights of all time.

Micky "Leave'em Snorin'" Doran

MMA Record: 5-1-0 (amateur)

IFS Belfast prospect Micky "Leave'em Snorin'" Doran is the proud owner of one of my personal favourite nicknames in all of Mixed Martial Arts.

You may not be familiar with the Irishman just yet but you'd do well to remember the name.

The 28-year-old holds an amateur MMA record of 5-1-0 with his lone loss coming via unanimous decision earlier this year as he challenged Caolan Loughran for his Clan Wars bantamweight title. More recently, Doran headed to Las Vegas on the eve of UFC 229 to make his Tuff'N'Uff debut, picking up a unanimous decision win of his own over Gianni Thomas.

A regular fixture at Clan Wars events, Doran is set to face European K1 champion Armand Herczeg for the Clan Wars superlightweight K1 title at Clan Wars 33 on November 15th.

