“A great opportunity” - Thai megastar Superlek prepping for career-best display against Nabil Anane at ONE 172

Superlek Kiatmoo9 plans on showing fight fans what his style of Muay Thai is all about at ONE 172: Takeru vs. Rodtang.

Emanating from the iconic Saitama Super Arena in Japan on Sunday, March 23, 'The Kicking Machine' will put his ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world championship on the line against current ONE interim bantamweight Muay Thai titleholder Nabil Anane in a highly anticipated unification clash.

Appearing at the ONE 172 press event, Superlek aimed to put on another strong performance and bring new fans to 'The Art of Eight Limbs':

"I think this is a great opportunity for me to show everyone the art of Muay Thai. I think I can show you the Superlek style, strong Muay Thai on Sunday. So, please look forward to letting me do so."

Their clash in "The Land of the Rising Sun" will be the second-ever meeting between them — the first coming back in June 2023 when the six-foot-four Algerian-Thai sensation made ONE Championship debut.

Will Nabil Anane avenge his loss against Superlek at ONE 172?

Nabil Anane was thrown directly into the fire in his first promotional appearance and, as many expected, he fell to Superlek in the opening round.

However, much has changed since then. Following his loss to 'The Kicking Machine', Anane has gone an incredible 6-0, including an interim title-winning performance against Nico Carrillo at ONE 170 in January.

Now, the fast-rising 20-year-old will look to trade in his interim title for undisputed gold against one of the best pound-for-pound strikers in the world.

Will Anane even the series and take sole possession of the bantamweight Muay Thai throne, or will the Kiatmoo9 Gym athlete continue his string of dominant performances on martial arts' biggest global stage?

ONE 172: Takeru vs. Rodtang will emanate from the Saitama Super Arena in Japan on Sunday, March 23. Head over to watch.onefc.com to catch the event live via pay-per-view.

