MMA News: AJ McKee KO's John Teixeira with a straight left in the Bellator 205 main event

AJ 'Mercenary' McKee

What's the story?

AJ McKee knocked out John Teixeira in 1:09 minutes in the very first round during the Bellator 205 main event. This is the first time John Teixeira got KO'ed in his career. The impressive knockout occurred during a featherweight bout.

In case you didn't know...

The Bellator 205 event took place at CenturyLink Arena in Boise, Idaho. In the main event, the unbeaten AJ McKee (11-0 MMA, 11-0 BMMA) faced John Teixeira (21-3-2 MMA) in a featherweight bout. Teixeira is a Brazilian professional competitor since 2007, he has formerly competed for the UFC and was a contestant on The Ultimate Fighter: Brazil.

Antonio McKee Jr. is an American mixed martial artist currently competing in Bellator's featherweight division. McKee went 7–1 as an amateur from 2012 to 2014, before turning professional in 2015. He is coached by his father Antonio McKee and currently trains out of Body Shop Fitness, with the likes of Bubba Jenkins and Emanuel Newton.

The heart of the matter

The Bellator 205 main event culminated with a highlight reel knock out by AJ McKee, he became the first to finish John Teixeira, taking him out with a straight left in a little over a minute of the very first round of the bout. All of the 23-year-old's pro bouts have been in Bellator; he has finished eight of 12 wins, five by first-round KO.

With this triumph, A.J. McKee extended his own record for the longest winning streak in Bellator history. Even with 12 straight victories, McKee has never fought for a belt. This may change real soon following this impressive display of power.

What's next?

During Bellator 203 in Rome, Bellator Featherweight Champion Patrício Freire defended his Title with a split decision win over Daniel Weichel. With an undefeated win streak, AJ McKee is the perfect competitor for the Champions next title defense.