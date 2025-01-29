“A true role model” - Fans revel in Marcelo Garcia’s inspiring return to action against fellow legend Masakazu Imanari

Marcelo Garcia’s return to competition last Friday, January 24, was nothing short of extraordinary.

After 14 years away from the sport, the Brazilian jiu-jitsu icon stepped back onto the mat and delivered a performance that defied time, effortlessly dispatching Masakazu Imanari in an openweight submission grappling showdown at ONE 170.

Watch the full bout below:

Right off the bat, Garcia wasted no time imposing his will. He swiftly gained top control, seamlessly transitioning into half mount before methodically setting up the finish.

The 42-year-old initially locked in an arm-triangle choke, but when the submission didn’t fully take hold, he adjusted with surgical precision, shifting to a north-south choke that forced the tap at the 4:49 mark.

With the victory, 'Marcelinho' registered his 56th career submission and improved his record to an impressive 86-17.

It can be recalled that his last competitive appearance dated back to the 2011 ADCC World Championships, where he submitted three of his four opponents en route to a gold-medal feat.

Since then, Garcia has dedicated his time to raising his two children, growing his renowned BJJ academy in New York City, and overcoming a grueling battle with cancer that sidelined him for much of 2023.

Now, with ONE Championship sharing his triumphant return on its official YouTube channel, fans worldwide have celebrated his resilience and unwavering passion for the sport:

Marcelo Garcia has Shinya Aoki on his hit list

Looking ahead, Marcelo Garcia has his sights set on a dream matchup against another grappling legend — Shinya Aoki.

However, Aoki has pressing business to attend to first as he prepares for a high-stakes showdown at ONE 172 on March 23 at the iconic Saitama Super Arena in Japan. There, 'Tobikan Judan' will reignite his legendary rivalry with Filipino superstar Eduard Folayang in a lightweight MMA tussle.

Garcia’s comeback has already left the combat sports world in awe. Whether a showdown with Aoki materializes or not, one thing is clear — the BJJ icon is back, and he’s here to remind everyone why he’s one of the greatest grapplers of all time.

