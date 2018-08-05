Abdouraguimov leaves a strong message for Wheeler ahead of Brave 14

Abdoul Abdouraguimov (centre)

What's the story?

Ahead of the much-anticipated rivalry between USA and Dagestan, Russia at Brave 14, Abdoul Abdouraguimov, who will be making his promotional debut at Brave Combat Federation left a strong message directed at his opponent Sidney Wheeler.

In case you didn't know...

Brave Combat Federation will host the first global mixed martial arts event in the continent of Africa by featuring a fierce rivalry between two of the dominating nations in the MMA world. The fight card features two match-ups pitting two American mixed martial artists facing challengers from Dagestan.

Sidney Wheeler is currently undergoing training at Dalton, Georgia under head coach, Chet Blalock. The bout is highly anticipated as the fans will look forward to seeing the clash between traditional American style of wrestling pitted against Dagestani force.

Abdouraguimov will face Sidney Wheeler in Tangier, Morocco, in a welterweight division clash. A natural Jiu-Jitsu champion in France, his roots are firmly in Dagestan, Russia - so he'll be eager to impress at home.

The heart of the matter

"I will make my debut at Brave Combat Federation in a historic event. Historic because we are heading to create the first global mixed martial arts event on the continent of Africa. My preparation goes well, my opponent seems to be a good striker - but I am confident to finish my opponent and it's my mission to finish him." - Abdouraguimov stated

Wheeler himself is a state champion in kickboxing and justified his ability against Pawel Kielek in Amman, Jordan during Brave 10 in early March. Kielek, who surprised many by beating former UFC fighter Mehdi Baghdad, was simply overwhelmed by Wheeler.

However, Abdouraguimov's current undefeated professional career record makes him the slight favourite ahead of this bout.

"My mission is to finish my opponent" @abdouraguimov about his Brave CF debut against Sidney Wheeler.



"Sinistro" will meet "The All-American Kid" in a Welterweight clash on August 18 at Brave 14 co-main event of the evening.



Like & RT if you are #TeamSinistro #BraveVF14 pic.twitter.com/tl5s0GTUsw — BRAVE CF (@bravemmaf) August 4, 2018

What's next?

The fight night will take place at the Omnisport Indoor Sports Club in Tangier, Morocco on August 18, marking the first-ever mixed martial art event in the continent. The event itself will be held under the patronage of His Majesty King Mohammed VI of Morocco.