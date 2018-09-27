BRAVE News: Abdouraguimov to headline the main event of Brave 17

Anand Thumbayil FOLLOW ANALYST News 11 // 27 Sep 2018, 21:08 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Abdoul Abdouraguimov is scheduled to headline the main event of the first International mixed martial arts events taking place in Pakistan

What's the story?

Abdoul Abdouraguimov is scheduled to headline the main event of the first International mixed martial arts events taking place in Pakistan. Brave 17 will be hosted on 27th October in Lahore, Pakistan.

In case you didn't know...

Abdouraguimov is undefeated in his professional career with eight wins and a no-contest.

Abdouraguimov is also a French national champion of Brazilian jiu-jitsu in the brown belt category.

He made his debut at Brave 14 hosted in Tangier, Morocco where he faces American Kickboxing champion, Sidney Wheeler. Abdoul currently resides and trains at Nantes, France.

Pakistani MMA community reacts to news of Brave CF bringing global MMA to the country for the first time! #BraveCF17🇵🇰 #BravePakistan #TrulyGlobal #Bahrain pic.twitter.com/QIqCBXDVTq — BRAVE CF (@bravemmaf) August 10, 2018

Abdouraguimov inflicted the first promotional loss for Wheeler. The French-Dagestani athlete went to TKO Wheeler by ground and pound in the very first round to secure his first win in Brave Combat Federation.

The heart of the matter

Abdoul will be competing against Rodrigo Cavalheiro from Brazil who has a record of 22 wins and seven losses in his professional career and had fought in promotions including Titan FC, Bellator, and KSW.

17 out of 22 wins for Cavalheiro came by way of knockouts including his two knockouts in his both appearances at Brave Combat Federation.

Cavalheiro is the only fighter other than Ben Askren to inflict a knockout to Karl Amoussou.

The main event is critical to identify the potential contender for the welterweight division which is currently headed by the champion from Jordan, Jarrah Al Selawe. The bout will take place in the welterweight division.

#Throwback to Rodrigo Cavalheiro’s successful debut at Brave 11: Mineiro vs Santiago with a quick knockout. What are your thoughts for his Brave 17 Main Event? #BraveCF17 #tbt pic.twitter.com/TuOsWPnuQk — BRAVE CF (@bravemmaf) September 27, 2018

In the co-main event, Jeremy Pacatiw from Team Lakay, Philippines will face Uloomi Karim from Team Fight Fortress, Pakistan.

Brave 17 will be followed up with Brave International Combat Week 2018 in the Kingdom of Bahrain taking place between 11th-18th of November which also showcases IMMAF World Championships 2018.

What's next?

Pakistan will be the twelfth country to hold a Brave Combat Federation event, after Bahrain, Brazil, United Arab Emirates, India, Kazakhstan, Mexico, Jordan, Indonesia, Northern Ireland, Morocco, and Colombia. South Africa and Saudi Arabia are also set for Brave events in December.