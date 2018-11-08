BRAVE News: Abdul Muneer to face Ali Al Qaisi at BRAVE 20

"Straight Outta Kozhikode"

What's the story?

Top Indian featherweight fighter, Abdul "The Cutman" Muneer (6-3-0) has signed a new fight contract to compete in Brave Combat Federation. He will make his return to BRAVE against Ali Al Qaisi from Jordan.

In case you didn't know...

Abdul "Cutman" Muneer, who fights out of Kozhikode in the southern Indian state for Kerala, is a completely homegrown talent with international combat experience. Muneer is a 7-time Kerala State Champion in Boxing and a former National Kickboxing Champion.

Muneer is considered as one of the best featherweight fighters in India and became a fan favorite after he represented India against Pakistan in SFL, Dubai and knocked his opponent in 48 seconds of the first round.

Abdul Muneer is a highly respected figure in the Indian MMA scene and he has taken the initiative of developing the sport in India from a managerial level. He was the featured in the co-main event of Brave 5 held in Mumbai, where he faced Gurdarshan Mangat from Canada. The closely fought grudge match was eventually won by Mangat by judges decision.

The heart of the matter

Brave Combat Federation has announced that Abdul "The Cutman" Muneer will be featured in the next edition of BRAVE that will be hosted in India. Abdul Muneer will face Ali Al Qaisi from Jordan who will be making his promotional debut in BRAVE 20 in India.

Al Qaisi, who hails from Jordan, is another top talent from the nation which has some of the best fighters in the BRAVE CF roster, including the current welterweight world champion of Brave Combat Federation, Jarrah Al Selawe, Jalal Al Daaja, Abdul Kareem Al- Selway and Nawras Abzakh.

What's next?

Brave 20 will be held in association with Mercury Sports and will mark the second edition of the promotion taking place in India.