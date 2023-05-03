Adriano Moraes excited to “close the book” on rivalry with Demetrious Johnson

Adriano Moraes is ready to close the book on his historic rivalry with ONE flyweight world champion Demetrious Johnson.

The two flyweight icons will square off for the third and final time in the ‘Mile High City’ as ONE Championship presents ONE Fight Night 10 on Prime Video. Featuring a trio of can’t-miss ONE world title fights, none will be bigger than the highly anticipated trilogy bout with both legacy and 26 pounds of gold on the line.

Speaking to MMA Underground about the ONE world title clash, Adriano Moraes was grateful for the opportunity to share the Circle with Demetrious Johnson once again but is admittedly ready to close the book on this story and move on to the next one.

“At the end of the day it’s always good to go and to fight, but it’s good to have the last one against Demetrious Johnson so you can close the book and look forward to another chapter in your life,” Moraes said.

Adriano Moraes is one of the most decorated fighters in ONE Championship history. Having been with the promotion for a decade, ‘Mikinho’ has bested some of the biggest names in the division, including Kairat Akhmetov, Danny Kingad, Geje Eustaquio, Yuya Wakamatsu, and of course, Demetrious Johnson.

Over the course of a career that has landed him 20 career wins and a 73% finish rate inside the Circle, Adriano Moraes is a bonafide history-maker. As an eight-time world titleholder, Moraes has captured the ONE flyweight world title on three separate occasions, making him the most celebrated flyweight in ONE history.

If he can score a second victory over Demetrious Johnson, Moraes would undoubtedly go down as the greatest flyweight of all time.

Amazon Prime Video subscribers in North America can catch ONE Fight Night 10 live and for free in U.S. primetime this Friday night.

