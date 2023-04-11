Adriano Moraes is ready to reclaim the flyweight throne at ONE Fight Night 10

Adriano Moraes shared a short promo video for his upcoming world title fight against Demetrious Johnson.

On May 5, the score will be settled when Moraes and Johnson meet in the Circle for the third time. Both top-class flyweights hold a knockout win over the other, with hopes of ending the series with another finish at ONE Fight Night 10 on Prime Video. Ahead of their highly-anticipated rubber match, ‘Mikinho’ posted a short promo on Instagram with the caption saying:

“The third ONE will seal the deal 💯 @onechampionship”

In April 2021, Demetrious Johnson and Adriano Moraes fought for the first time as ‘Mighty Mouse’ looked to become the ONE flyweight world champion after winning the ONE Flyweight World Grand Prix. ‘Mikinho’ solidified his legacy that night by becoming the first fighter to knock out the former UFC world champion.

After fighting different opponents in their next bout, they fought for a second time in August 2022. ‘Mighty Mouse’ claimed revenge with a perfectly-timed flying knee to become the ONE flyweight world champion. At ONE Fight Night 10, a boost in legacy will be on the line as this could be the last time they ever fight.

Demetrious Johnson vs. Adriano Moraes 3 will headline ONE Fight Night 10, the promotion’s first event on North American soil. The highly-anticipated flyweight bout is one of three world championship matchups going down inside the sold-out 1stBank Center in Colorado.

The other two world title fights are Rodtang Jitmuangnon looking to defend his ONE flyweight Muay Thai world title against Edgar Tabares and Mikey Musumeci putting his flyweight submission grappling strap up for grabs against Osamah Almarwai.

ONE Fight Night 10 can be seen live and for free by North American Prime Video subscribers.

Poll : 0 votes