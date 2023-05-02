Adriano Moraes reflects on epic trilogy with Demetrious Johnson 

Adriano Moraes is ready to make history at ONE Fight Night 10 when he squares off with division rival Demetrious Johnson for the third and final time.

After two epic encounters inside the Circle over the last two years, the ‘Mile High City’ will play host to the epic finale as ONE Championship invades the sold-out 1stBank Center in Denver, Colorado this Friday night.

Holding a highlight-reel-worthy knockout over one another in their first two meetings, legacy, bragging rights, and 26 pounds of ONE gold will be on the line in the highly anticipated headliner. Days before making the biggest walk of his combat sports career, eight-time world titleholder Adriano Moraes spoke with MMA Underground to discuss what Friday night’s trilogy bout means to him:

“First of all I never imagined that I would be fighting Demetrious Johnson one day,” Moraes said. “So far now I just have a few days to make our third dance. Man, this is like unbelievable, and brother I just want to win this fight, make my career, do it again, and make my family proud, my family happy, and my teammates are getting crazy for this big event.”

Watch the interview below:

After a decade with the promotion, 20 career wins, and an impressive 73% finish rate inside the Circle, Adriano Moraes has already established himself as one of the greatest flyweight fighters in the history of the sport. If he can earn a second win over Demetrious Johnson at ONE Fight Night 10, ‘Mikinho’ would no longer be one of the greatest. He would be the greatest. Period.

Amazon Prime Video subscribers in North America can catch ONE Fight Night 10 live and for free in U.S. primetime this Friday night.

