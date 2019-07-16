AirAsia UFC Training Scholarship now open

Press Release FOLLOW NEWS News 7 // 16 Jul 2019, 11:14 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

UFC and AirAsia have announced the opening of the applications process for this year’s AirAsia UFC Training Scholarship (Representational Image)

SHANGHAI, CHINA – UFC, the world’s premier mixed martial arts organisation, and AirAsia have announced the opening of the applications process for this year’s AirAsia UFC Training Scholarship.

Now in its second year, the training scholarship will provide an up-and-coming MMA athlete from Asia Pacific with the opportunity of a lifetime – an all-expenses-paid training program at the UFC Performance Institute in Shanghai, China, the largest MMA training and development facility in the world.

The tailored four-week training program will give the chosen athlete the opportunity to train with other world-class MMA athletes under the tutelage of the UFC Performance Institute team, led by UFC Hall-of-Famer Forrest Griffin.

"Our primary objective for the UFC Performance Institute Shanghai is to accelerate the development of Mixed Martial Arts in the region by providing a world-class facility, best-in-class training, and an innovative approach to sports science," said UFC Senior Vice President APAC, Kevin Chang.

"We are delighted to work with AirAsia to offer this annual program, and we are confident it will increase the pool of talent in the region who are ready to sharpen their skills in the world’s most advanced MMA training facility.”

Indonesian strawweight Linda Darrow was awarded the scholarship in 2018 and trained at UFC’s Performance Institute in Las Vegas

AirAsia Group Head of Branding Rudy Khaw said,

“At AirAsia, we’ve always been committed to nurturing young talent, and it’s through our #DARETODREAM campaign that we continue to inspire up-and-coming athletes to realise their full potential. Last year, the scholarship supported Indonesia’s Linda Darrow, and this year, yet another fighter from Asia Pacific will be given the same opportunity - to train alongside the best in UFC.”

Applications for the scholarship can be made online at www.airasia.com/ufcscholarship.

AirAsia’s integrated partnership showcases how innovative brands can come together to create authentic, life-changing opportunities for athletes around the world, while giving audiences engaging content they can enjoy.