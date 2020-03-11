Alexander Volkanovski on why Henry Cejudo could 'regret' calling him out, Jose Aldo's chances at UFC 250

Max Holloway v Alexander Volkanovski

Alexander Volkanovski won the UFC Featherweight Championship in December 2019 and is expected to have a rematch against the Hawaiian Max Holloway at UFC 251 in Australia. Apart from just Zabit Magomedsharipov and the 'Korean Zombie' Chan Sung Jung being interested contenders, Bantamweight Champion Henry Cejudo has been calling Volkanovski out as well.

In an interview backstage at UFC 248 (H/T BJPENN.com), Volkanovski said that Cejudo is doing his thing and getting his name out there to stay relevant. While he commended him on that, he instantly said that the Bantamweight King will regret calling him out pretty quickly if they faced off.

“Henry, he’s going to do his thing and talk and get his name and try to stay relevant and all that and good on him,” Volkanovski said, “But if that happens, and he fights, and we do face each other in the octagon, he’ll regret calling me out pretty quick.”

He wasn't as critical of Jose Aldo getting a title shot at UFC 250 as most people were. Having defeated Aldo himself, Volkanovski said that he's still moving well and believes that the Brazilian legend has what it takes to get the job done against Cejudo this May:

“Obviously, Aldo’s got a couple of losses. But, he’s still in good nick. I still think he’s a tough fight for Cejudo, as well, so I hope Cejudo isn’t taking that fight lightly. Aldo’s no joke,” Alexander Volkanovski explained. “I don’t even know how old he is. But, even at the age he is now, he’s still moving really well. I still think Aldo can get it done. I don’t know. I’ll definitely watch. I’ll be interested to see. I think Aldo can actually get it done.”

As for Alexander Volkanovski, we'll most likely see him back in action this coming June. While many fans preferred a fight against Korean Zombie rather than an instant rematch against Holloway, things are panning out differently in the 145-pound division.

Korean Zombie is expected to face Brian Ortega in the coming months and should he beat T-City, one would imagine that he will have done enough to warrant a title shot against the winner of Volkanovski-Holloway 2.