Alexander Volkanovski reveals why he plans for an immediate rematch with Max Holloway

Max Holloway v Alexander Volkanovski

Alexander Volkanovski rose to the top of the UFC Featherweight Division in December last year, when he defeated Max Holloway to become the 145-pound Champion. Later that same night, Dana White said that he wants to see a rematch between the two in Australia and that looks to be happening, as UFC 251 will be in Perth, Australia and is expected to be headlined in a Featherweight title rematch.

After Volkanovski won the title, the main contenders at the forefront were the 'Korean Zombie' Chan Sung Jung, Zabit Magomedsharipov, and to a lesser extent, Yair Rodriguez.

While Volkanovski didn't believe that Holloway was deserving of a rematch at first, he appears to have changed his mind. In an interview with ESPN’s Now or Never (H/T BJPENN.com), he confirmed the intention of defending the title at UFC 251:

“That is the plan, that is what I want. Why wait an extra month and fight somewhere else when I can defend the belt in Australia. I’m sure the Aussies and the fans will appreciate that. Their only champion to defend on home soil.”

He said that while it's not confirmed yet, he expects it to be Max Holloway, citing the rematch as the biggest fight for him, the UFC, and for Australia. He also believes that Max Holloway is the only contender deserving of a title shot now:

“I’m a pretty humble and respectful guy and I know he’s done great things in the division. Even though I think I won pretty convincingly, all five rounds. A lot of people are going to have that argument with me as well,” he said. “But, at the same time, I did say I would give him the rematch because he’s a great champion and I think does deserve it. There is no one else. I don’t think there is anyone else. The guys in the division had a chance to try and fight and put themselves in a number one posi

It's all lining up now in the 145-pound division. The Korean Zombie is expected to face Brian Ortega in the coming months, while Zabit Magomedsharipov said that all top contenders have refused a fight against him.