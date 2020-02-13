Ali Abdelaziz gives surprising update on Anthony 'Rumble' Johnson's UFC return

Anthony 'Rumble' Johnson

Anthony 'Rumble' Johnson has stated his intention to return to the Octagon for a while now. It's been almost three years now that Rumble had a fight in the UFC and he's had the itch to come back. However, he also stated that he wouldn't just return for any fight. He would have to be given a fight that makes sense for him.

The general assumption was that Rumble would be fighting at Heavyweight since he had gained a lot of weight post-career.

However, his manager Ali Abdelaziz revealed on Twitter that the former title contender is walking around at 230 pounds and could make his return to the Light Heavyweight division - the one that he dominated until he fought for the title on two occasions and lost.

Had a nice conversation with @Anthony_Rumble recently , he is 230lbs right now, you might see his return to lightheavyweight very soon — Ali Abdelaziz (@AliAbdelaziz00) February 12, 2020

It would certainly be a surprising move. It's no secret that Rumble is a large Light Heavyweight and could likely compete well against the Top 5 Heavyweights of the world. However, it all depends on what the UFC has to offer him. It's not unfair for him to return only for a fight that makes sense.

A move to Light Heavyweight, however, would give Jon Jones a new challenger. As of now, the Light Heavyweight is a bit dry of challengers, with Corey Anderson set to face Jan Blachowicz on February 15th to determine Jones' next opponent.

Even then, Jones vs Anderson or Blachowicz isn't nearly as exciting a fight as one against Rumble Johnson, who was supposed to face him five years ago before Jones' hit-and-run incident.