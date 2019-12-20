Ali Motamed wants to win a World Title for Iran

Press Release FOLLOW NEWS News Published Dec 20, 2019

Dec 20, 2019 IST SHARE

Iran’s Ali Motamed recently earned a six-figure contract with ONE Championship following his incredible performance at ONE Warrior Series 9 earlier this month. Overall, Motamed has had five exciting bouts in Rich Franklin’s developmental league, winning three of them.

In his most recent outing, Motamed defeated Japan’s Hikaru Yoshino which paved the way for his assimilation into the ONE Championship main roster.

Though martial arts in Iran has experienced a boom as of late, Motamed hopes to be the one to put his country in the spotlight with his performances.

Motamed discovered the art of Muay Thai through a friend nearly eight years ago and immediately fell in love with the sport. He decided to move to Thailand, the birthplace of Muay Thai, to train and pursue a professional career.

While honing his striking skills, he also picked up Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu on the way, which eventually led him to mixed martial arts.

Motamed soon made his amateur debut and subsequently turned pro in 2016, kicking his career off with three victories, including two submission wins. He continued his run-up until 2018 when he joined ONE Warrior Series.

For Motamed, it has been a memorable experience thus far, and he hopes to one day become World Champion.

“That was a long journey, and a hard one,” said Motamed.

Advertisement

“Five matches here at ONE Warrior Series, I’ve been here since ONE Warrior Series 1. This experience has made me a better fighter. I’m ready. Now, when I go to ONE Championship, the main show, I’m ready to give all I have and to perform at my best -- to go for that gold.”

Motamed’s ONE debut has yet to be scheduled, but one thing is for sure. He will have the support of an entire nation by the time he enters the Circle, and he’s coming for the title. After a successful stint with ONE Warrior Series, it’s hard to doubt him.