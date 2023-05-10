Aljamain Sterling recently put Henry Cejudo's coach Eric Alberracin on blast after he made false claims regarding the UFC 288 buyrate.

During his appearance on The MMA Hour, Alberracin clamed that UFC 288 did 700,000 pay-per-view buys. Sterling took to Twitter to refute those claims and noted that he was told a much lower number for the event.

He wrote:

"[email protected] I was told yesterday we’d be lucky to break 250k PPV buys and you’re going on air to lie that you know for certain that we made 700,000 buys?! Are you on the bottle this afternoon bro?? Stop the CAP #MMAHour"

Aljamain Sterling @funkmasterMMA @CPTdasAmericas I was told yesterday we’d be lucky to break 250k PPV buys and you’re going on air to lie that you know for certain that we made 700,000 buys?! Are you on the bottle this afternoon bro?? Stop the CAP 🧢 #MMAHour .@CPTdasAmericas I was told yesterday we’d be lucky to break 250k PPV buys and you’re going on air to lie that you know for certain that we made 700,000 buys?! Are you on the bottle this afternoon bro?? Stop the CAP 🧢 #MMAHour

'Funk Master' coming out and fact checking the claims isn't a surprise as the comments made by Cejudo's coach could provide a false narrative that the fight sold because of 'Triple C's return to the octagon. He also tweeted that he believes the split decision was generous as he was confident that he won 4 rounds, writing:

"[email protected] 1, 2, 3, & 4. It sucks to come up short. I been there. But thanks for the drinks, bredren #3x"

Aljamain Sterling @funkmasterMMA

#3x @CPTdasAmericas 1, 2, 3, & 4. It sucks to come up short. I been there. But thanks for the drinks, bredren .@CPTdasAmericas 1, 2, 3, & 4. It sucks to come up short. I been there. But thanks for the drinks, bredren#3x

It will be interesting to see whether Sterling and Cejudo compete against each other in a rematch should there be demand and interest from fans.

Sean O'Malley bashes pay-per-view sales for Aljamain Sterling vs. Henry Cejudo main event

Sean O'Malley recently threw shade at the pay-per-view sales for Aljamain Sterling vs. Henry Cejudo at UFC 288.

During his appearance on The MMA Hour, O'Malley weighed in on whether a fight with 'Funk Master' or 'Triple C' would be a bigger draw. He mentioned that he believes both are similar draws in the sport and was confident that he will double their pay-per-view buys:

"Me vs. Aljo is still a really big fight. I think me vs. Henry is a little bit bigger fight, but you know, not much different, those guys are similar draws. I'm very curious what the pay-per-view sales did for this fight [UFC 288], you know, I think me vs. Aljo could double it...Or I could double it sorry." [2:04 - 2:19]

Poll : 0 votes