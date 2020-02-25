Aljamain Sterling reacts to booking of Henry Cejudo vs Jose Aldo at UFC 250

Brett Okamoto of ESPN confirmed that UFC has booked Henry Cejudo vs Jose Aldo for the Bantamweight Championship as the UFC 250 headliner in Brazil. This is undoubtedly the most questionable title booking the UFC has made and this is despite the fact that Yoel Romero has a title shot at UFC 248 coming off a loss.

The difference in Israel Adesanya's case is that the next legitimate contender Paulo Costa is out for a while and Adesanya doesn't want to wait. Moreover, he feels his legacy isn't complete without beating Romero.

In this case, there are many other men ahead of him. Aldo made his Bantamweight debut at UFC 245 and lost to "Magic" Marlon Moraes in a decision that many felt that he had won.

Despite this, Aljamain Sterling and Petr Yan at rank #2 and #3 are two men who have a clear case for a title shot. Sterling was understandably upset at the decision and took to Twitter to lash out:

The fight that no one asked for and that nobody wanted to see!#MakeRankingsGreatAgain

🗑🗑🗑 https://t.co/HS2vWe1XES — Aljamain Sterling (@funkmasterMMA) February 24, 2020

We can't blame Sterling here. At this stage, we wouldn't be surprised to see UFC book Sterling vs Yan to determine the next Bantamweight title contender. It'll be interesting to see where Cory Sandhagen will fit into all of this.