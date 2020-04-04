Aljamain Sterling refuses to be UFC's 'yes man'

Aljamain Sterling opens up on taking a fight amidst the global pandemic

The Bantamweight contender shares what is of importance to him during such times

Aljamain Sterling

Aljamain Sterling is definitely looking for an opportunity to return to the Octagon. But he is not going to do so amidst the Coronavirus pandemic.

Many fighters are sending out word over social media that they are ready to step in for canceled fights during these trying times. But Sterling refuses to be such a 'yes man' for UFC. He has more important concerns right now.

Speaking to MMA Junkie, the Bantamweight contender clarified his stance regarding the matter.

Aljamain Sterling: UFC will owe us nothing

Sterling is absolutely against taking a fight during such a time of crisis, and he explains his reason for taking this stand.

"If I was told I’d have to fight this month, it’d absolutely not happen – absolutely not happen. My gym is a very small gym. I don’t have training partners. … There’s no real adequate training to get to a fight the right way or on top of that, maintaining your proper nutrition so you can lose weight."

Sterling pointed out how the fighters agreeing to fight amidst this, are not doing themselves a big favor.

"I love how these other guys are being these yes men and trying to sound all cool. Anyone can say, ‘Yeah, I’ll just take the fight.’ But are you doing yourself the best possible favor by just taking a fight? Absolutely not. If you’re going to just say, ‘I’m going to take a fight,’ because you think it’s going to put you in the good graces of the UFC brass, I think you’re really diluted in the head."

Sterling thinks the fighters are doing so under the impression that UFC will owe them if they help in keeping the show going through this global pandemic. It is nothing but a delusion, says Sterling.

"You need to reevaluate the lessons we’ve seen from previous fighters from different eras of the game. I like to think it’s nice to learn from your forefathers instead of making the same mistakes that they made thinking the UFC owes them anything. They don’t owe anybody jack (expletive)."

Advertisement

Sterling has his priorities set

Sterling is among the handful of fighters who are treating the pandemic with the seriousness it calls for. For him, health, friends, and family are much more important than money. So he is not worried about another fighter getting ahead of him in the title contention at present.

"I’m worried about my health. I’m worried about my close family and friends’ health. I think those guys all come first. At the end of the day, money ain’t going to bring somebody back from the grave... We’ll see what happens. I’m not worried about anybody jumping this queue because I’m pretty confident in my abilities and my position. One fight changes everything."

He wishes well to those who think fighting in a time like this is beneficial. But he himself will stay put and wait this crisis out.