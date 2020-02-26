Aljamain Sterling says UFC is 'milking' Jose Aldo for all he's worth before he retires

Marlon Moraes v Jose Aldo

Aljamain Sterling is understandably upset about Jose Aldo being the man to get a UFC Bantamweight Championship opportunity against Henry Cejudo at UFC 250 - especially since he's coming off a loss to Marlon Moraes.

After all, Sterling is ranked #2 and both he and Petr Yan (#3) are more deserving of a title shot. When talking to Anthony Smith and RJ Clifford on MMA Tonight on Sirius XM (H/T BJPENN.com), he claimed that UFC is milking Jose Aldo for every last dollar while he's still around:

“I’m not inside the UFC’s organization so I don’t really know what the UFC brass does, but I would imagine it has something to do with Jose Aldo being able to bring in more money through Combate or one of those Brazilian sponsors. From where I stand they’re milking him for every last dollar they can while he’s still around.”

He said that it's not going to be a big PPV draw and discredited Aldo, saying he got "lucky" since Cejudo was the one who called for the fight.

“I don’t think it’s going to be a PPV draw so to speak. Being a guy coming off two losses, I understand he’s a popular guy in terms of what he has done in the past, but to be honest this is about ‘what have you done for me lately?’ and lately, 2-4 in your last six fights is not a very good number to have that warrants a title shot, you don’t see that too often. I’m just going to say Jose got lucky with this one.

Sterling said that Cejudo took the Aldo fight because he "knows" that he is much faster, stronger, and more confident than the Brazilian. He said that he hopes it backfires for Cejudo and he loses the title so he can call him "Henry Chump".