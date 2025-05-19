"Almost terrifying to the ordinary person" - When Joe Rogan described how Jon Jones would have looked 1000 years ago

Back in June of last year, podcasting legend Joe Rogan spoke on what makes Jon Jones a different kind of human being. To Rogan, we only see Jones' kind once every generation. A near-perfect fighter inside the octagon, the two-division UFC champion has the skills, mentality, and instinct perfectly fit for physical confrontation.
To the popular MMA commentator, if 'Bones' lived a thousand years ago, he would have thrived during wartime. In an episode of the Joe Rogan Experience featuring country music star Luke Combs, Rogan said of 'Bones':
"Jon [Jones] is what I would describe... There's human beings that have different temperament, and different minds, and different mentality, and a ruthless competitive drive that's almost terrifying to the ordinary person. That's Jon Jones. Jon Jones is a bad guy who's trying to be a good guy."
He continued:
"If we were living a thousand years ago, he would be on a horse with the biggest battle ax waiting in the back, hacking heads off, and everybody would be running."
Listen to Rogan here (2:33:02):
Joe Rogan on Jon Jones: "He's a f*cking conqueror"
Speaking further on Jones' warrior mentality, Rogan described how the UFC heavyweight champion is similar to other all-time greats in combat sports. The UFC mic man described what 'Bones' has as something only the best of the best warriors in history possess.
Rogan said (2:33:42):
"Jon is like a genuinely sensitive, intelligent guy who's trying to do the right thing, but he's a f*cking conqueror. He's a f*cking conqueror. That's the thing that's inside of him that leads him to be the GOAT. And without that, you don't get a Mike Tyson.
"Without that, you don't get a Muhammad Ali. Without that, you don't get a Marvin Haggler...There's a thing inside some people that is a driving force that allows them to overcome the greatest around them."
At the moment, the MMA world is waiting for Jon Jones to sign the contract to face interim UFC heavyweight champion Tom Aspinall in what could be the biggest fight in UFC history. However, negotiations between the camps have been ongoing for months, with fans and pundits speculating that the much-awaited unification bout might never happen.