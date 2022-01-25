Alyse Anderson enters training camp, teases next fight on Instagram

Alyse Anderson will be back in the ONE Championship Circle very soon, according to a recent Instagram post from ‘Lil Savage'.

Anderson posted a picture of herself in fight mode, with a caption that read:

“Fight camp mode activated 🔋dropping the details soon for my next fight!”

Alyse Anderson was last seen in the quarterfinal round of the prestigious ONE Women’s Atomweight World Grand Prix at ONE: Empower in September 2021. She was originally scheduled to face Grace Cleveland. Unfortunately, Cleveland was forced to withdraw from the match due to a lingering medical issue.

‘Lil Savage’ eventually dropped a unanimous decision loss to Japan’s Itsuki Hirata in a hard-fought battle. She hasn’t competed since.

Despite the loss to Hirata, Anderson was able to showcase her wide range of skills. The 27-year-old atomweight utilized her length and athleticism to give her opponent a myriad of problems in their three-round battle.

Options for Alyse Anderson’s much anticipated return

Fans can’t wait to see Alyse Anderson back in action, and there are a whole host of potential opponents ready to face the 27-year-old in the Circle. Based on her promotional debut, fans can be sure that any matchup involving Anderson will be exciting.

There’s Japanese veteran Mei ‘V.V’ Yamaguchi, who’s looking for a much-needed victory to reinsert her name into the atomweight title conversation. Well-rounded Brazilian Julie Mezabarba is also looking for a scrap, and a match with Anderson offers an interesting clash of styles.

Another option is No. 4-ranked atomweight Ritu Phogat, a finalist in the ONE Women’s Atomweight World Grand Prix, who has yet to be booked in 2022.

Regardless of the opponent, Anderson will undoubtedly be ready. With a stacked atomweight division showing heavy movement in the first quarter of the year, every fight carries a significant amount of weight.

Also Read Article Continues below

It remains to be seen who the American will fight next.

Edited by C. Naik