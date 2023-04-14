Alyse Anderson says her durability is key against hard-hitting Stamp Fairtex

Alyse Anderson believes her durability and solid ground game will keep things competitive against Stamp Fairtex.

‘Lil Savage’ is just a few short weeks away from the biggest fight of her combat sports career. Scheduled to square off with former two-sport titleholder Stamp Fairtex, Anderson has her eyes on jumping to the front of the line and securing a ONE world title opportunity for herself.

In an interview with ONE Championship, Alyse Anderson spoke about her durability, specifically citing a moment during her fight with ‘Knockout Queen’ Asha Roka at ONE 167.

“She did rock me because my feet were so close together,” Anderson said. “My head was just at a certain line, plus my feet were so close so she knocked me down to the ground, but I recovered into grappling quickly."

Anderson added:

“I feel like if that were to happen in this fight with Stamp, I just think I would be able to recover the same way quickly. Suppose you watch any of my other fights going into that. In that case, I think that it shows a lot of durability.”

40 seconds into her clash with Roka last May, Anderson was rocked and dropped. It appeared to be just a matter of time before ‘Knockout Queen’ secured the finish, but Anderson was determined to fight her way back into the fight. She did exactly that, leaning on her keen grappling skills to capture Roka in a slick triangle choke, scoring a tap out just past the two-minute mark.

Those skills on the mat could come in handy against a fighter like Stamp Fairtex, who is known for her elite-level striking. However, The Thai fan-favorite has shown the ability to hold her own on the canvas. Stamp defeated wrestling standout Ritu Phogat via first-round submission to capture the ONE Atomweight World Grand Prix championship in 2021.

Amazon Prime Video subscribers in North America can catch ONE Fight Night 10 live and for free in U.S. primetime on May 5.

Poll : 0 votes