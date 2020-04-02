Amanda Nunes and Felicia Spencer agree to fight UFC 250 in their 'backyard'

Felicia Spencer and Amanda Nunes exchange tweets about a potential new venue for UFC 250

With the world under Coronavirus lockdown, all UFC events are under a cloud of uncertainty

If UFC 250 ends up happening on American soil, two main card fighters might want Florida to be the venue.

After defeating Zarah Fairn at UFC Norfolk, Featherweight contender Felicia Spencer earned a title fight with reigning Champion Amanda Nunes. The Championship bout was to take place in Sao Paolo, Brazil on May 9.

But due to travel banks and countrywide lockdowns around the globe because of the coronavirus pandemic, UFC had to postpone three of their events. Given how things are at present, traveling to Brazil for UFC 250 seems pretty far-fetched. However, Spencer had an idea to make their fight happen, and Nunes happens to agree with it.

Spencer and Nunes exchange friendly tweets

On Tuesday, Spencer tweeted at Nunes, suggesting to fight in their "backyard" for UFC 250. Both the fighters are residents of Florida, which would definitely make it easier for them to make it to the fight if such is the case.

Nunes, who trains at American Top Team in Coconut Creek, replied to it a day later, saying it was a great idea.

Sorry. Just seeing this. I’m not going anywhere, girl. I think that’s a great idea. Let’s do this — Amanda Nunes (@Amanda_Leoa) April 1, 2020

Whether it happens in Sao Paolo or Florida or somewhere else, the fight promises to be a fiery one. 'The Lioness' will be putting her 145-pound belt on the line for the first time, while Spencer will be coming off with two wins in her last three fights.