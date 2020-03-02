Amanda Nunes' potential UFC 250 opponent justifies her claim for a title shot

Amanda Nunes v Germaine de Randamie

It seems all but clear that Amanda Nunes will be returning to the Octagon by May to take on her next challenger. Having essentially cleaned out the Women's Bantamweight division, The Lioness will look to defend her Featherweight Championship for the first time in the co-main event of UFC 250 (headlined by Henry Cejudo vs Jose Aldo).

Two potential contenders fought on the same card at UFC Norfolk - Megan Anderson and Felicia Spencer. With both securing first-round finishes on the night, Nunes took to Twitter and asked fans who they want her to fight next, simply telling Dana White to make the call.

I like both winners tonight. Now it’s up to the @danawhite I’m ready for either. 🦁 — Amanda Nunes (@Amanda_Leoa) March 1, 2020

With both Megan Anderson and Felicia Spencer getting a win after a loss, the argument as of now seems to be that Spencer deserves the title shot since she submitted Anderson last year and her only defeat is to the former Featherweight Champion Cris Cyborg.

Spencer agrees with that argument, telling MMAjunkie.com:

“I do have a win over Megan. We both got first-round finishes tonight, so it was an interesting night for that. I think it turned out the way a lot of people expected and I could definitely see myself getting that shot and I think I earned it,”

She said she didn't get to see Megan Anderson perform but believes that she's in a great position for a title shot.

“I didn’t really get to see Megan perform, I heard it was great, but I think I put myself in a great position to get a shot. So we just need to have a conversation with the UFC,” Spencer said.

Either way, it's nice to see Nunes getting back into the mix and defending the Featherweight title. She's run into a major "problem", in the sense that she's so good, she's defeated every major name (including finishes over every former Women's Bantamweight Champion before her) and there appears to be nobody left for her.

UFC 250 will present an exciting challenge for her and she'll be the favorite to win regardless of weight class.