Amanda Nunes to feature in 145-pound title defense at UFC 250; possible opponents revealed

Amanda Nunes with her two Championship belts

Fans might expect a second title fight at UFC 250 in Sao Paulo, Brazil other than Henry Cejudo vs. Jose Aldo.

According to multiple sources that confirmed the news to MMA Fighting after being reported by Combate originally, Amanda Nunes is returning to the Octagon.

Amanda Nunes is 'excited' for the opportunity

The dual Champion, who currently holds the Women's Bantamweight and Featherweight title, has so far only defended her former belt. She won the 145 lbs. belt back in December 2018 with a clinical knockout victory over Cris Cyborg, but has not put it at stake ever since.

The Sao Paulo event might see her do it for the first time, after successfully defending her Bantamweight title five times now, with impressive wins over Holly Holm and Germaine de Randamie in her last two outings.

The news of the fight or the name of an opponent is yet to be announced by the promotion, but the Challenger could come out from the two Featherweight fights at Saturday night's UFC Norfolk. One of the fights, featuring Felicia Spencer and Zarah Faim, is touted as the co-main event, while the other fight stars newcomer Norma Dumont against Invicta FC titleholder Megan Anderson.

'The Lioness' has tweeted saying she was excited for this week's UFC card, which might be a hint at the fact that she would fight one of the winners a couple of months from now in her home country.

I’m very excited for the ufc card this week 👁👁 🦁 — Amanda Nunes (@Amanda_Leoa) February 27, 2020

UFC 250 will take place at Ginásio do Ibirapuera in Sao Paulo, Brazil on May 9.