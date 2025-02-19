“An epic match for the ages” - Chatri Sityodtong says Jonathan Haggerty and Wei Rui will showcase the highest levels of striking

ONE Chairman and CEO Chatri Sityodtong advised fans not to miss the title clash between bantamweight kickboxing world champion Jonathan Haggerty and challenger Wei Rui in the promotion's return to Qatar this week. He believes the two top fighters will square off in a fight for the ages.

Ad

'The General' is set to defend his kickboxing gold against streaking Wei of China at ONE 171: Qatar on Feb. 20. It will be the co-headlining match at the event happening at the Lusail Sports Arena in Lusail and marking the return of ONE to Qatar for the second straight year.

During the press conference for the event earlier this week, Sityodtong highlighted the "must-see" tag attached to the Haggerty-Wei title showdown, saying:

Ad

Trending

"You look around just at this table right here, these are all killers and monsters, the very best of the best on the planet. You take something like Haggerty, truly, pound for pound, one of the greatest strikers on the planet. But in Wei Rui, he's China's absolute best. In a country of 1.4 billion to be the best, it means something. And this is going to be an epic match for the ages. I'm telling you. We're so excited for this."

Ad

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

Watch the press conference below:

Ad

Jonathan Haggerty will be defending the ONE bantamweight kickboxing world title for the first time at ONE 171. Meanwhile, out to make it a short reign for him is Wei, winner of his last 21 matches, including his promotional debut in May last year over former world champion Hiroki Akimoto of Japan.

For more information on ONE 171: Qatar, check out onefc.com.

Jonathan Haggerty excited to compete in Qatar

Jonathan Haggerty is looking forward to competing at ONE 171: Qatar and give fight fans in the emirate a performance to enjoy and appreciate.

Ad

He made this known in an interview with the Inside Fighting podcast, sharing how he was impressed when he was last in Qatar and wants to provide quality action as well.

Haggerty said:

"Yeah, I went out to Qatar for the last ONE Championship event. It was a great experience. Great people over there. Great culture. So, happy to be back there to put on a show."

Ad

ONE 171 is ONE's second live on-ground event in Qatar in as many years. It is in follow-up to ONE 166 which took place on March 1, 2024.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.