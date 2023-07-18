Anatoly Malykhin comments on Amir Aliakbari’s bonus-winning performance vs Dustin Joynson

While Anatoly Malykhin was not impressed by Amir Aliakbari’s win over Dustin Joynson, he has no problems if the promotion thought his rival deserved a $50,000 performance bonus.

At ONE Fight Night 12 last weekend, the hulking Iranian trapped Joynson in his signature crucifix position and unloaded a violent barrage of punches to secure the dub via submission due to strikes.

After recording his third straight dominant victory, an amped-up Aliakbari boldly called out the two-division world champion who was in street clothes watching ringside.

The pair of titans nearly came to blows but cooler heads eventually prevailed and they decided to settle their beef another day.

In the aftermath of the madness at Lumpinee Stadium, Malykhin entertained questions about Aliakbari, including the extra dough he received by dismantling his Canadian opponent.

‘Sladkiy’ told ONE Championship after the action-packed event:

“Did he deserve the bonus? The bonuses are definitely not for me to decide. All the bonuses are from Mr. Chatri. If Mr. Chatri thinks he showed good skills, a good finish, if Mr. Chatri appreciated his performance, then it means that Aliakbari deserved a bonus.”

The Russian juggernaut, of course, is no stranger to ONE’s performance incentives, collecting a massive $100,000 on two separate occasions.

Malykhin also recently pocketed another $50,000 after unifying the heavyweight crowns in his destruction of Arjan Bhullar at ONE Friday Fights 22 last month.

Meanwhile, Aliakbari has been a man possessed since getting knocked out by Malykhin back in ONE: Revolution in 2021.

The 35-year-old has clarified that he wants another crack at Malykhin to even the score.

Do you think Aliakbari has a chance to dethrone Malykhin and hand him his first career loss?

Rewatch Aliakbari’s latest win at ONE Fight Night 12, which is available free for Prime Video subscribers in North America.