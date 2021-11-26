“Angela is the greatest athlete in the history of this division” - Stamp Fairtex praises Angela Lee, wants to fight atomweight queen

Stamp Fairtex is one step closer to achieving her goal of facing the atomweight division’s best fighter.

If Fairtex beats Indian wrestling phenom Ritu Phogat in the ONE Women’s Atomweight World Grand Prix Championship Final, she will earn the right to challenge Angela Lee for the atomweight title.

For Stamp Fairtex, that would be a dream come true.

When Fairtex joined ONE Championship in 2018, she aspired to square off with the atomweight queen.

Of course, the 24-year-old would win the ONE atomweight kickboxing and Muay Thai world titles, embarking on a wildly successful striking career. Now that she competes in mixed martial arts again, the desire to face Lee is stronger than ever.

Speaking to ONE Championship in a recent interview, Stamp Fairtex had this to say:

“My goal is to face my ‘idol’ Angela Lee in the Circle, so this is a very important fight for me (against Phogat). Angela is the greatest athlete in the history of this division. It will be my honor and pleasure to face her, if given the chance. I just want to fight her once in my life, to test my skills against her and see how far I can go. Win or lose, I would be glad to fight her.”

Stamp Fairtex is poised to win the Grand Prix

Stamp Fairtex will battle Ritu Phogat in the tournament final, which goes down at ONE: Winter Warriors, live from the Singapore Indoor Stadium on December 3. The Thai superstar enters this fight full of confidence.

The No. 2-ranked atomweight contender is banking on her superior striking skills to carry her to victory. With Phogat obviously being a very dangerous wrestler, Stamp Fairtex knows she must stay away from a ground battle.

Though, if action hits the mats, Fairtex believes she can compete with ‘The Indian Tigress’.

“From what I’ve seen with Ritu so far, she loves to be in control. But she doesn’t have a lot of weapons...this might be the chance for me to take advantage of that. She’s very good at controlling positions and overpowering her opponents with their backs to the mat. But there’s more to it than that. I’m not saying I am better than her in that area, but I do feel confident I can deal with her wrestling.”

Edited by Joshua Broom