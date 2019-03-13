×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Angela Lee looks to dominate Xiong Jing Nan and ‘Break Her Will’

Press Release
NEWS
Feature
38   //    13 Mar 2019, 06:06 IST

Reigning ONE Women’s Atomweight World Champion Angela “Unstoppable” Lee was set to face “The Panda” Xiong Jing Nan last November 2018 for the ONE Women’s Strawweight World Title but had to withdraw due to an unfortunate disk injury.

Lee was looking forward to making history as the first female mixed martial arts athlete to hold two major World Titles in different weight classes simultaneously, when the aforementioned injury forced her to withdraw from the match.

The 22-year-old martial arts queen was ‘heartbroken’ at the lost time and effort she had put into training camp, and thought the chance had slipped through her fingers.

But when her bout with Xiong was rescheduled for 31 March at ONE Championship’s first ever live event in Tokyo, Japan dubbed ONE: A NEW ERA, Lee was ecstatic.

“I was heartbroken. I thought that I wouldn't be able to have this opportunity again,” Lee said.

“I had my heart set on making history but unfortunately, unforeseen circumstances occurred. It was out of my control and instead I was faced with another test of patience.”

Now that Lee has her body sorted out and is at a hundred percent, things seem to be moving along quite nicely in her preparations. Furthermore, she is moving up a weight class to strawweight, which she says works in her favor.

Instead of focusing on the weight cut closer to the bout, Lee says she now has more resources to allocate towards improving her technique and skills.

“Sure, it’s a step up in what I’m used to, but it’s also closer to my natural weight. Moving up in weight has made me more dangerous than ever. Instead of worrying about my weight descent, I've had 100% focus on my fight and game plan,” said Lee.

Advertisement

“To be honest, I am very excited to be competing in the strawweight division.”



The upcoming bout is no doubt the most significant in her career. If she can overcome the challenge posed by Xiong, a much larger and stronger athlete who loves to finish people on the feet, an area of Lee’s game that is her perceived weakness, “Unstoppable” will make history.

The undefeated champion looks to add a second golden strap to her mantle where the atomweight title sits. In order to be successful, Lee must do what many others have failed to do against her Chinese opponent -- and that is to defeat “The Panda” mentally.

“I'll be looking to dominate in every area of the fight,” Lee concluded.

“I will use my skill and will to break Xiong Jing Nan and capture the ONE Women’s Strawweight World Title.”

Advertisement
Topics you might be interested in:
ONE Championship Leisure Reading Press Release
Press Release
NEWS
Xiong Jing Nan’s Coach Sees Holes in Angela Lee’s Game
RELATED STORY
Angela Lee targeting second world title belt at ONE: A NEW ERA in Tokyo, Japan
RELATED STORY
Three world title bouts and highly-anticipated debuts highlight ONE Championship’s arrival in Japan
RELATED STORY
Kevin Belingon honored as 2018 ONE Championship Warrior of the Year
RELATED STORY
Exclusive: Ritu Phogat talks about her inspiration to transition into MMA, EVOLVE MMA training camp and more
RELATED STORY
‘Aggressive and determined’ Gina Iniong looking to be victorious at ONE: CLASH OF LEGENDS
RELATED STORY
ONE Championship signs female athlete Bi Nguyen
RELATED STORY
MMA News: Wrestling icon Ritu Phogat transitions to MMA, joins super-camp in Singapore
RELATED STORY
Christian Lee planning on an early finish against Edward Kelly 
RELATED STORY
Eddie Alvarez will face any obstacle on the way to the One Lightweight World Title
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us