Anthony Pettis not put off by his loss against Nate Diaz

Anthony Pettis is all set for his Lightweight return and is not letting the harrowing loss against Nate Diaz discourage him in any way.

Ahead of his fight with Carlos Diego Ferreira at UFC 246, Pettis talked with UFC News (h/t to MMA Junkie) and shared his feelings about making his comeback and returning to 155 pounds in full form.

Anthony Pettis: I don't make excuses

The last outing of the former Champion went badly for him. Pettis not only had to fight with an injured hand that incapacitated him to even draw a jab, but he also dropped the decision to Diaz in the end. The loss cost him his chance of title contention, and he lost his heart a bit.

But Pettis was never one to make excuses.

"I don’t make excuses. Diaz fought his ass off, great fight. I hit him with some big shots, he took them... I did get a little down after the Diaz fight, like, ‘What the heck’s next,’ and, ‘What the heck is happening,’ and I just went back to having fun. I’m blessed. I’m blessed to come in here and do this job, and it’s not like I get paid more to be on the main event or co-main from these guys, so for me, it’s like, whoever’s next is next."

Pettis is also glad to be where he is physically. Cutting down to 145 pounds in 2016 took a long-lasting toll on his body, and it took a lot for him to recover and get to this place, Pettis said. But he refrained from cutting weight the whole of last year and competed at 170 pounds, thus allowing his body to rest and heal.

"I look and feel the best I’ve ever looked, honestly, and I know everybody says that every time, but this is one of those times where I feel it. I needed rest from cutting weight."