Anthony 'Rumble' Johnson reveals when he's re-entering USADA testing pool; speaks about return plans

Anthony Johnson is set for a return to the Octagon

Anthony 'Rumble' Johnson hasn't hidden the fact that he intends to return to the Octagon. Despite being retired for a few years now, the urge to fight has returned. However, in previous interviews, he stated that his return fight has to be one that makes sense.

He's stated his intention to fight Francis Ngannou at Heavyweight, but his manager Ali Abdelaziz tweeted that 'Rumble' could be returning at Light Heavyweight instead.

In the most recent Dominance MMA media scrum (H/T MMAFighting), Anthony Johnson gave an update on his return and said that things are going smoothly:

“I mean everything’s going smooth. No date set yet. I just plan on catching a lot of bodies when I come back. That’s all I know.

When asked about which weight class he plans to return to, 'Rumble' said that it doesn't matter, leaving the door open to possibilities:

“It don’t matter if it’s heavyweight or light heavyweight. I knock them all out, it don’t matter.”

When asked about re-entering the USADA testing pool, Johnson said: “Probably next month, something like that."

Advertisement

It looks like things are beginning to fall into place for Johnson. He's been training hard for a return and given all the new names that have emerged in both Light Heavyweight and Heavyweight over the last 3 years, it's an exciting time for a big name like him to make his return.