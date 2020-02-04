Anthony Smith reveals considering getting amputated post fight against Alexander Gustafsson

UFC 235 Jones v Smith

UFC Light heavyweight Anthony Smith is called 'Lionheart' for a reason. In a spine-chilling statement, Smith revealed that he wanted to have his left index finger amputated just because he wanted to keep himself busy inside the Octagon.

Post his win over Alexander Gustafsson, there was a formation of scar tissue in Smith's index finger which prevented him from closing his hand. This happened due to the two surgeries he underwent post the Gustafsson fight. Speaking to Ariel Helwani on the latter's MMA show, Smith detailed the incident.

"We were going to amputate my pointer finger, because all the scar tissue was grabbing onto the ligament and not allowing it to close and slide back and forth. So the idea was if we amputated the finger and screwed those ligaments to that bone after it healed, then I could use the other three fingers and my thumb to grapple. And there would still technically be a knuckle there so I can still punch."

The #3 ranked light heavyweight credited his physical therapist for saving him from amputation by applying electricity to crush the scar tissue, forcing his hand to close. Smith said that he still has lots of scar tissue and arthritis in different parts of his body and he is struggling with them.

"Once we tore through all the scar tissue that first time, then we just did that every single day until I was able to get the movement back in it, and now it's good. I've probably been able to close it for probably two months. It's as good as it's going to get. My strength and ability to use it is 100 percent, but my hands are messes anyway. I have lots of scar tissue, lots of arthritis. It's sore in the morning and the cold weather in Nebraska doesn't help at all. Once it gets moving, it loosens up and feels all right."

On his next outing inside the Octagon, Smith takes on Glover Teixeira in the headliner of UFC Fight Night 173 on 25th April in his hometown of Lincoln, Nebraska.

Anthony Smith is willing to do whatever it takes ✂️👈 (via @arielhelwani) pic.twitter.com/EW6uT5KzbH — ESPN MMA (@espnmma) February 3, 2020