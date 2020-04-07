Anthony Smith reveals how he subdued burglar who broke into his home

Anthony Smith had to take matters outside the Octagon into his own hands for the first time

Smith revealed he feared that the intruder would be carrying a gun

Anthony Smith

UFC light heavyweight contender Anthony Smith had to take matters outside the Octagon into his own hands for the first time as a home invader trespassed and entered his Nebraska home on Sunday morning. According to ESPN, the intruhas been charged with first-degree criminal trespass. (h/t MMA Junkie)

Smith said he heard some noise which awoke him sometime around 4 AM and he entered into a scuffle with the intruder, trying to subdue him till the police came. Smith revealed he feared that the intruder would be carrying a gun.

“I didn’t know what he had. Typically people don’t break into your house in the middle of the night for any good reasons. I’m expecting that I’m gonna hear a gunshot or he’s gonna stab me. I figure I’ve got about two minutes before whatever he’s got takes me out.”

Smith detailed the struggle to contain the intruder, revealing that he used a knife handed to him by his mother-in-law. Smith said that the intruder was surprisingly strong and he apparently took everything 'Lionheart' hit him with during their five-minute-long scuffle.

“No normal human is able to fight like that. I’m by no means the baddest dude on the planet. But he’s a regular Joe, and I had a hard time dealing with him. And he took everything that I gave him – every punch, every knee, every elbow. He took every single one of them and kept fighting me.”

Smith will face Glover Teixeira in the main event of the UFC Fight Night on April 25. Though the event was originally set to go down at Lincoln, Nebraska, it will probably be moved to some other location due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.