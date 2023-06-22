Arjan Bhullar explains why ONE Championship’s broadcast deal in India is a big hit

ONE heavyweight world champion Arjan Bhullar knows firsthand just how massive ONE Championship is in India.

A big reason for that popularity is the Singapore-based promotion’s partnership with Star Sports India, which happens to be a major player in broadcasting in the country.

‘Singh’ is quite confident that a lot of eyes are glued to the network, considering they are also the broadcasting home to cricket’s most prestigious leagues, the Indian Premier League (IPL) and International Cricket Council (ICC) tournaments.

Bhullar shared in an appearance on The MMA Underground:

“ONE Championship has a deal with the biggest broadcaster in the country - 800 million homes worldwide. They have cricket - whoever has cricket is king in the country.”

Here’s the full interview:

Back in 2019, the Singapore-based promotion inked a multi-year rights agreement with Star to broadcast all ONE events live on cable television and via its OTT platform Hotstar.

In a separate interview, Bhullar also claimed that apart from cricket, mixed martial arts is also growing in popularity in his home country with a population of over 1.4 billion.

Plus, ONE is also home to several Indian fighters aside from Bhullar, which includes the likes of Ritu Phogat and Gurdarshan Mangat, among others.

Meanwhile, Bhullar plans to bring home the undisputed ONE heavyweight world title if the promotion decides to pursue a live event in India somewhere down the line.

However, the American Kickboxing Academy star must first unify the belts against interim heavyweight world champion Anatoly Malykhin at ONE Friday Fights 22 inside Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok.

The entire card will broadcast live and free on ONE Championship’s YouTube page this Friday.

Poll : 0 votes