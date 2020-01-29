Arnold Allen responds to Nik Lentz accusing him of intentionally eye gouging him at UFC Raleigh

Allen vs. Lentz (image courtesy - mmafighting.com)

UFC featherweight Arnold Allen stretched his spectacular undefeated run inside the Octagon to 7-0 with a win over Nik Lentz at UFC Raleigh on Saturday but in the aftermath of the fight, the latter took to Twitter to accuse the Englishman of intentionally eye-gouging him during the fight.

Lentz posted a video wearing an eye-patch and revealed that he suffered a couple of cuts on his cornea due to the eye-gouge during the second round of the fight.

Besides getting my eye gouged out and the ref doing nothing... I’m good! Two cuts on my cornea, seeing specialist when I get home. Hopefully will not need surgery... besides that can’t wait to see my Fam and kids. 🎡👊🏼 pic.twitter.com/CZXDWZLYcH — Nik Lentz (@NikLentz) January 26, 2020

Allen admitted to having accidentally eye-gouged Lentz during the fight but he said that it wasn't him but his opponent who was fighting dirty during the three-round bout. Speaking on MMA Fighting’s Eurobash podcast, Allen revealed what went down during the fight.

“Yeah, I did see [the video], but whatever man - it’s a fight. I accidentally poked him in the eye. And I did, but it was an accident fully. But, man, he was fighting so dirty anyway. He was grabbing my shorts and I’ve got scratches inside my wrists where he was grabbing my gloves - he was clawing my hand inside the gloves. I had double underhooks against the fence and he was gouging my eyes with both his thumbs. And then he goes and posts a video crying about it. Come on...it’s a fight.”

Allen believes that Lentz did it to take the sheen off his victory but insists that at the end of the day, nothing can take away the win from him.

“Yeah definitely, I have people sending me messages calling me a cheater and stuff - your guy is the cheater. It’s made me laugh a bit. He was fighting proper dirty. Accidents happen, it definitely did go in [his eye], but whatever. It’s a fight at the end of the day, what do people expect? It’s a fight.”