Aspen Ladd vs Julianna Pena reportedly in the works for UFC Columbus

According to an initial report from ESPN's Brett Okamoto, the Ultimate Fighting Championship is close to finalizing a fight between Aspen Ladd and Julianna Pena for the upcoming UFC Columbus event on the 28th of March, 2020.

Breaking: UFC working on finalizing Julianna Peña (@VenezuelanVixen) vs. Aspen Ladd (@AspenLaddMMA) for UFC Fight Night on March 28 in Columbus, per sources. pic.twitter.com/2xgaeFUFSC — Brett Okamoto (@bokamotoESPN) January 11, 2020

Aspen Ladd's last fight in the UFC

In early December, Aspen Ladd made her return to the Octagon at UFC on ESPN 7 and faced Yana Kunitskaya Women's Bantamweight Division fight. Ladd, who prior to the Kunitskaya fight had suffered a defeat to Germaine de Randamie, defeated Kunitskaya via a spectacular third-round TKO.

ESPN's Brett Okamoto has reported that an exciting Women's Bantamweight bout between Aspen Ladd and Juliana Pena is in the works for the upcoming UFC Columbus card and despite the contracts not being signed for the fight, Dana White's promotion is working on finalizing the bout.

Ladd, who is on the back of a huge win over Kunitskaya, will go head-to-head against Pena who recently defeated former Flyweight Champion Nicco Montano in July.

When is UFC Columbus?

UFC Columbus is set to take place on the 28th of March, 2020 and will be headlined by Francis Ngannou and Jairzinho Rozenstruik in a Heavyweight bout.