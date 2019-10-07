Aung La N Sang Anticipating The Best Brandon Vera Ever

Aung La is scheduled to defend his light heavyweight strap against ONE Heavyweight World Champion Brandon "The Truth" Vera

ONE Light Heavyweight and Middleweight World Champion "The Burmese Python" Aung La N Sang will face the biggest test of his career on October 13 at the Ryōgoku Kokugikan in Tokyo, Japan.

Aung La is scheduled to defend his light heavyweight strap against ONE Heavyweight World Champion Brandon "The Truth" Vera, which will serve as the headliner in the second half of ONE: CENTURY, the culmination of a week-long celebration of ONE Championship's 100th live event.

The Myanmar hero has shared the Circle before with bigger and heavier opponents for most of his career, but Vera is said to be on a completely different level.

Aung La was able to snatch the vacant light heavyweight title from Alexandre Machado back in February 2018 and has held on to it ever since. With "The Truth" posing a threat with his formidable size and strength, Aung La started to prepare for this next match as soon as the challenge was issued.

Despite Vera being the bigger man, however, Aung La assured his fans that it will not matter.

"I work with bigger guys, I work with taller guys, and I work with heavier guys than Brandon Vera," Aung La said.

"When fight night comes along, size and power are not going to be an issue."

It has been a while since Aung La competed in the light heavyweight division as three of his most recent title defenses came at middleweight. Aung La believes he holds the advantage since he is more comfortable at light heavyweight compared to Vera who has to work hard to make the weight limit.

"He is going to be a big light heavyweight. When he fights at light heavyweight, he has to [lose weight], and when he fights at heavyweight, he can stay comfortable," Aung La said.

"For me, it's the same thing. When I fight at middleweight, I have to [lose] a little weight and then at light heavyweight, I don't have to at all. I just have to worry about getting stronger and being able to move around a bigger person like Brandon Vera."

Aung La is already aware of the explosive power Vera possesses, as well as the heavyweight champion's wrestling skills. With help from his Hard Knocks 365 team, Aung La has created a strategy that can counter anything "The Truth" will throw his way.

"Don't forget, he is a Greco-Roman wrestler, too, so I'm not going to be surprised if he tries to take me down, tries to press me against the cage to work some dirty boxing, or tries to grapple me rather than strike – but I'm very well prepared for that," Aung La concluded.