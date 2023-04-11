Aung La N Sang ‘excited to perform’ live for Burmese fans in Colorado

Aung La N Sang is looking forward to seeing thousands of Burmese fight fans turn out for ONE Fight Night 10 next month.

In January, ‘The Burmese Python’ was greeted with the roar of thousands in attendance for his ONE on Fight Night 6 scrap with BJJ legend Gilberto Galvao. Though the bout took place at Impact Arena in Thailand, it might as well have been Myanmar as the Burmese fans turned out in droves to support the combat sports icon.

The Myanmar superstar will return to the Circle on May 5, gunning for his third-straight win as he works his way back towards a ONE world title opportunity. Heading to the 1stBank Center in Colorado for the promotion’s North American debut, Aung La N Sang expects there to be a large contingent of Burmese fight fans ready to cheer him on just as they did in Thailand earlier this year:

“It's amazing to be able to fight in front of the Myanmar crowd again, Aung La said in an interview with ONE Championship. “The energy is just different. The energy is very, very special. They're loud. They're there in your face. And it just makes me even more excited to perform. It was good to be with our Burmese fans, for sure.”

Standing in the way of a potential title opportunity is Fan Rong, a well-rounded Chinese fighter backed by an impressive 19-3 record. The ‘King Kong Warrior’ will be looking to get back into the win column after submitting to former ONE middleweight titleholder Vitaly Bigdash in December 2021.

Amazon Prime Video subscribers in North America can catch Aung La N Sang vs. Fan Rong, plus all the action from ONE Fight Night 10, live and free in U.S. primetime on May 5.

