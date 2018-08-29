Azaitar vs. Selwady dream match takes the Internet by storm

The Pride of Palestine.

What's the story?

Fight fans are going berserk on the interwebs after BRAVE CF floated the idea of a potential matchup between Ottman Azaitar and Abdul Kareem Al Selwady.

In case you didn't know...

Ottman Azaitar is the present lightweight champion of Brave Combat Federation. He is a German- Moroccan MMA fighter with a battle record of 10-0-0. He is also the German champion in Thai boxing and the first Brave world champion in the lightweight class.

The Pride of Palestine, Abdul Kareem Al Selwady is currently undefeated in the division with four straight wins and is headed for his fifth appearance in the promotion against Guram Kutateladze at Brave 16 hosted on 21st September in Abu Dhabi

The heart of the matter

The Instagram post made in the official profile of Brave Combat Federation caught the MMA world by storm as a dream match was proposed between two of the biggest names in the region. The post asked the fans if they would like to see two of the biggest names in the sport, Ottman Azaitar, and Abdul Kareem Al Selwady.

Selwady's streak of four straight wins is matched by the lightweight champion of the division who recently made his fourth appearance in the promotion, Ottman Azaitar. Azaitar has an undefeated career with a professional record of 11-0 which is virtually unchallenged.

The dream match received an overwhelming response from the fans demanding the action to happen. Abdul Kareem Al Selwady and Ottman Azaitar have not responded regarding the post despite being overwhelmingly tagged by the fans.

What's next?

Brave Combat Federation has revealed the full fight card for Brave 15 taking place on 7th September in Coliseo Bicentenario at Bucaramanga, Colombia. Brave 15 marks the first event taking place in the continent of South America in a nation other than in Brazil.