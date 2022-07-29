Based on history with champions not winning immediate rematches... - Aljamain Sterling breaks down Julianna Pena's path to victory against Amanda Nunes in rematch

Aljamain Sterling broke down the Amanda Nunes vs. Julianna Pena women's bantamweight title fight that is set to go down in the main event of the UFC 277 pay-per-view this weekend.

'Funk Master' stated that 'The Lioness' is the cleaner striker with better technique and power. However, 'The Venezuelan Vixen' is a brawler who is willing to go through her opponent's offerings to inflict her own damage.

The UFC bantamweight champion also added that champions who lose a title fight have a tendency to lose the rematch as well. Speaking on his YouTube channel, he said:

"I don't know man. This one's tough for me to call, but based on history with champions not winning immediate rematches, like right away, it makes me wonder, will that same fate happen here? And I do think Pena's style, as long as she doesn't get clipped early, if she can force the clinch and get Amanda Nunes tired right away, right out of the gate, not waste any time... I am leaning on the side of Pena if she can implement her game plan."

Watch Aljamain Sterling break down Julianna Pena vs. Amanda Nunes 2:

Sterling added that Pena has to avoid getting clipped by Nunes early in the fight and should eventually pressure her against the fence and make her opponent tired to get the win.

Julianna Pena caused a massive upset at UFC 269 when she earned a second-round submission win against 'The Lioness'. She will be looking for a similar performance when the cage door closes this Saturday.

Aljamain Sterling is set to return at UFC 280 against TJ Dillashaw

Aljamain Sterling has a date for his second title defense as 'Funk Master' takes on TJ Dillashaw at UFC 280 on October 22. Sterling won a split-decision against Petr Yan in his last fight at UFC 273 to mark his first title defense.

Dillashaw, meanwhile, is also coming off a split-decision win against Cory Sandhagen in his last fight. The former champion made a triumphant return to the octagon after serving a two-and-a-half-year suspension for PED abuse.

Sterling vs. Dillashaw will co-headline the pay-per-view card in Abu Dhabi later this year. Charles Oliveira vs. Islam Makhachev for the vacant lightweight title is set to be the main event for the fight card.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far