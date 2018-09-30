Battle rages to determine the next featherweight title contender at Brave CF

Hari Bhagirath FOLLOW TOP CONTRIBUTOR News 13 // 30 Sep 2018, 15:52 IST

Jeremy Kennedy at Brave 14 in Tangier, Morocco

Brave Combat Federation crowned Bubba Jenkins as the new featherweight champion at Brave 16 hosted in Abu Dhabi, UAE. The 2011 NCAA Division 1 champion went all five rounds to outwrestle Elias Boudegzdame from Algeria. Jenkins was declared the winner by unanimous decision by a clear margin after taking into consideration a point that was deducted from Elias due to the illegal strikes.

Jenkins claimed the title as the first American to be crowned a champion in Brave Combat Federation. The future of the division is set for intense permutations as Jenkins awaits tough challengers in the coming editions when he prepares for his first title defence. The race to become the future featherweight title contender is in progress and Brave Combat Federation has some of the best prospects in the world for the division.

Jeremy Kennedy from Canada made a splash in the division with the first round knockout victory over Daniel Pilo in the co-main event of Brave 14 hosted in Tangier, Morocco. Kennedy was returning to fight after his first professional loss in 11 fights. The win not only showcased the tenacity of the Canadian featherweight, but also the post-fight interview revealed that Kennedy has set sights with a goal to reign the division.

Meanwhile, training out of KHK MMA Gym in Bahrain is Marat Magomedov, who has steamrolled his way into the featherweight division with a record of 10 wins, a single loss and a single draw in his career. The fighter from Dagestan, Russia made his promotional debut at Brave 12 and would have been an ideal choice to welcome Jeremy Kennedy to Brave Combat Federation.

However, Magomedov went on to face Luke Adams to showcase his Sambo dominance in a bout that lasted three rounds which he won by unanimous decision. Guided by lightweight veteran and head coach of Bahrain National MMA team, Eldar Eldarov, Marat has the potential to be the best-kept secret in the MMA world.

Elias Boudegzdame taking down Bubba Jenkins during Brave 16 in Abu Dhabi

Added to the equation will be the current interim lightweight champion, Lucas Martins who is coming back to his original weight class - featherweight division. Martins had been a previous title contender who missed the opportunity since he was unable to make weight to face Elias Boudedgzdame at Brave 9: The Kingdom of Champions hosted in Bahrain.

The former champion, Elias Boudegzdame has staked his claim for a rematch alleging a decision by the referee had cost him the opportunity to retain the title. Elias being the longest reigning champion in the promotion who had submitted two ex-UFC stars and an ex-KSW prospect during his past four fights, has the credibility and skills to rebound from his first loss that ended his six-fight win streak.

With multiple permutations in place, the division is eagerly awaiting the upcoming fights that will define the future of the featherweight division. Brave Combat Federation has announced five events for the rest of 2018 with Brave 17 taking place on 27th October in Lahore, Pakistan followed by Brave 18 which will take place on 16th November in Bahrain and three more events in South Africa, Saudi Arabia and India respectively.