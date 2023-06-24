"Be wise to take it" - Chael Sonnen chimes in after UFC alum advises Elon Musk to start "training ASAP" for potential Mark Zuckerberg fight

Chael Sonnen has recently urged Elon Musk to consider former UFC fighter Jake Shields' offer to train him for a potential fight against Mark Zuckerberg, emphasizing the need for Musk to structure his training with a team of coaches.

Twitter thread led to the Twitter CEO joking that he was up to fight the Facebook CEO if he was up for it. Mark Zuckerberg responded to the tweet by posting "Send Me Location" on Instagram, leading to Elon Musk replying, "Vegas Octagon."

It's widely known that Mark Zuckerberg is a big fan of UFC and has even pursued jiu-jitsu and MMA himself. The Meta Platforms CEO regularly shares his training sessions on social media and even sparred with UFC featherweight champion Alexander Volkanovski in virtual reality once.

Given that Zuckerberg has more fighting experience, UFC alum Jake Shields recently took to Twitter to offer his services to Elon Musk. Shields promised to help Musk build a team of coaches and show him how to structure training. He even gave a political reason for his offer and claimed:

"We need this win because you are the people's champ and represent free speech while Zuck represents censorship and globalization."

Chael Sonnen seemed to concur with Shields and quote-tweeted the former fighter, stating:

"Legit offer. Be wise to take it."

Chael Sonnen on Alexander Volkanovski vs. Yair Rodriguez

Chael Sonnen believes that the highly anticipated Alexander Volkanovski vs. Yair Rodriguez title fight at UFC 290 could end up in an upset for the Australian champion.

Volkanovski is unbeaten as a featherweight in the UFC and took Islam Makhachev to the brink in their lightweight title fight at UFC 284. While the 'The Great' angled for the lightweight crown, Rodriguez defeated Josh Emmett to win the interim featherweight title. The Australian is now booked to defend his featherweight belt against 'El Pantera' at UFC 290 at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on July 8.

While many have predicted Volkanovski to retain his title, Sonnen expressed concern that the Australian champion's focus on securing a rematch against Islam Makhachev in the lightweight division could distract him from adequately preparing for Rodriguez.

In a recent video uploaded to his YouTube channel, Sonnen stated:

"I am a little worried about that fight because that fight has all the feelings of an upset... Yair Rodriguez has the trickiest skillset possibly that I have ever seen... This is a ‘BMF’-type guy... He has elected to put all of the focus and all of the pressure on Volkanovski."

Watch the full video below:

