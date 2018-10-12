Bellator 207 Main Card Predictions
Main Card:
Heavyweight: Matt Mitrione vs Ryan Bader
Heavyweight: Roy Nelson vs Sergei Kharitonov
Welterweight: Lorenz Larkin vs Ion Pascu
Lightweight: Kevin Ferguson vs Corey Browning
Lightweight: Carrington Banks vs Mandel Nallo
Kicking off a doubleheader of Bellator shows this weekend is Bellator FC 207 which seems set to be a hugely exciting MMA card headlined by Matt Mitrione and Ryan Bader as they bid to continue their journey to become Heavyweight Champion.
Underneath there are four more exciting fights on the card which promise explosive action.
The following slideshow previews all upcoming main card fights set to take place at the big show and makes predictions for the outcomes of each fight.
#1 Lightweight: Carrington Banks vs Mandel Nallo
"The Jetsetter" Carrington Banks will be looking to improve his MMA record to 8-1 versus the little known Mandel Nallo.
Banks was undefeated prior to his loss in his most recent bout versus Adam Piccolotti at Bellator 199 and is very much focused on quickly returning to winning ways.
Nallo, despite having competed in MMA for six years has only contested six bouts. He remains unbeaten but a bout with Banks will be a notable step up in quality for him. It is likely one challenge he will not be able to overcome.
Prediction: Carrington Banks via Decision